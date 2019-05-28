Two men wanted on a variety of outstanding warrants were found hiding inside a house in Collinsville on Monday and were arrested by Henry County Sheriff’s deputies.
The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies had had received a tip that two wanted suspects were inside an apartment at 50 Mason Court.
They executed a search warrant and arrested Gary Randolph Kendrick Jr., 43, of 50 Mason Ct., Apt. 2 in Collinsville on a warrant in Henry County.
Christopher Michael Fackler, 33, of 190 Candy Grove Road in Spencer also was arrested on outstanding warrants from Martinsville for obtaining money by false pretenses and third offense larceny.
Deputies in their search also found a 9mm handgun and ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of methamphetamine, the release said.
These findings led to new felony charges against Kendrick for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance while simultaneously possessing a firearm.
Kendrick is being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.
Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.