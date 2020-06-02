Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said the man who was shot drove northeast on Erwin Street before colliding with a chain-link fence and coming to a stop late Tuesday morning. The man was dead when officers arrived.
A Bassett man died of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and wrecked his car in Henry County late Tuesday morning, authorities report.
Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 11:53 a.m. just yards beyond the Martinsville city line, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported.
County and city officers responding to the scene found a 2008 Ford Focus that had collided with a chain-link fence along Erwin Street. A knocked-over street sign stretched across a lawn at the scene showed the path of the car.
There was a “subject in the vehicle,” said Sheriff Lane Perry. “Rescue came to check him, but he had succumbed to an injury that appears to be a gunshot wound.”
Perry said the preliminary investigation reveals an altercation that began on the lower end of Erwin Street and a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots.
The injured man drove northeast, through the intersection with Dexter Street, and came to a stop near the end of Erwin Street on the northeast side.
“He [driver] was probably succumbing to his injuries,” said Perry.
Officers were still investigating the scene at 3:30 p.m.
“We’re collecting evidence and scanning the scene on the upper-end and we’re beginning to execute a search warrant down on this other end,” said Lt. Col. Steve Eanes.
Investigators were still interviewing people in the neighborhood later that afternoon.
Said Perry: “The body has been taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and we will work this investigation.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
