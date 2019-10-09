An autopsy will be performed on the body of a woman found at her home in Ridgeway on Thursday morning.
Henry County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call at 5:03 a.m. at 36 Staples Ave., where they found the woman dead inside the residence.
She has been identified as Catherine Evans McDaniel, 57, a sheriff's office release said.
Deputies called a medical examiner to the scene, but the cause and manner of death are unknown.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke.
Anyone having information regarding the death of McDaniel is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.