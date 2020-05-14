A Henry County woman found dead in her home on Wednesday has been identified.
The Virginia State Police said Thursday she is Pamela S. Morse, 63, of the 1300 block of Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County.
Morse’s husband discovered her body at 8 a.m., when he returned home, a release from VSP said.
The name of Morse’s husband was not included in the release, and Sgt. Rick Garletts, VSP’s spokesperson, said in response to a follow-up email that he was not provided with that information.
There also was no information in the release about how Morse died or how long she might have been dead when her body was discovered.
Her remains have been sent to the Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, Western District, in Roanoke to determine the cause of death, the release said.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene Wednesday morning – the release didn’t specify that there was a call to the 911 call center – and the HCSO then contacted the Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation.
Agents from the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, the release said, where they were told a red 2010 Jeep Compass was missing from the driveway.
A bulletin was issued for that vehicle, which was found Wednesday night in Henry, the town in Franklin County, the release said.
Garletts said in an earlier release that investigators are processing the Jeep for evidence and questioning several possible witnesses. Garletts said information published by the media was instrumental in locating the vehicle.
He had said in an earlier release that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office contacted VSP at approximately 10 a.m. to assist in the investigation.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry did not say in a text message why the case had been turned over the state investigators but that "the investigation is being handled by the Virginia State Police."
Garletts said in response to a follow-up email from the Bulletin that he did not know why the VSP was brought into the case.
“I don't have any of those answers right now,” he wrote “I will release more information when it is provided to me.”
The sheriff's office's forensic crime scene investigation unit and its canine unit were at the scene, along with various HCSO patrol vehicles. No fire or rescue vehicles were spotted.
With the investigation continuing, VSP is asking anyone with any information to call 800-542-5959.
