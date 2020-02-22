A woman who had been shot in the face and was nearing death, her unborn child perhaps already dead, lay on the front porch of a house in Fieldale on Tuesday night and told a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy who had pulled the trigger just minutes earlier.
Krystal Anne McReynolds, 34, of McKinley Drive in Bassett died the next day in a hospital in Roanoke but not before she had fought through her injuries to identify Christopher McDowell, 35, of 42 Badger Drive in Fieldale as the man who had shot her, sheriff's office reports say.
On Friday Henry County General District Court Judge James R. McGarry denied bond for McDowell on charges of possession of a weapon by a violent felon and malicious assault where the victim is injured.
McDowell remains in the Henry County Jail also charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense. More charges could be coming.
McReynolds was shot on the front porch of 60 Fourth St. in Fieldale. Her unborn child died that night, and she succumbed on Wednesday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke ruled the death of McReynolds and her unborn child as homicides, according to a release late Friday morning from HCSO Capt. Wayne Davis.
"McReynolds died as the result of a gunshot wound,” the release stated. “The cause of death for the unborn child was found to be maternal trauma.”
Davis said the Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office will determine additional charges or upgraded charges against McDowell now that the cause of death of the unborn child is known.
But more details of the confrontation between McReynolds and her assailant became clear in a search warrant from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office.
The warrant asked for anything related to McReynolds at 1370 The Great Road in Fieldale. The new address is not listed as the home of either McReynolds or McDowell, but it became central to the investigation because it was where McDowell was found by police after the shooting.
A report by HCSO Inv. E.L. Harper explains what happened.
Harper described a person identified only as "Lt. Hambrick" as the first officer to arrive on the scene of the shooting, at 9:52 p.m.
Hambrick found McReynolds on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound to her face.
McReynolds was “having trouble talking due to her injuries but when Hambrick asked who shot her, she said ‘Hassan.’”
According to McDowell’s Facebook page, he had converted to Islam and had changed his name to “Hassan.”
“She was still having trouble, but she also said ‘Thomas McDowell,’” Harper’s report said.
Deputies on the scene ran checks on McDowell’s name and obtained photos of McDowell from dispatch.
Hambrick showed McReynolds a photo of McDowell, and “she advised that was the person that shot her,” Harper wrote.
2 other witnesses
Harper also said he spoke with two other witnesses who were at the scene when the shooting occurred.
Brandon Massey told Harper that he was a passenger in a vehicle McDowell was driving on the night of the shooting. Massey told Harper that Ashley Lankford was riding in the front passenger's seat of that vehicle.
“Brandon said he used his cellphone to call the victim [McReynolds] before the shooting” and then left his cellphone at the house [where they had been], Harper wrote.
“Brandon said Thomas [McDowell] got out to purchase drugs from Krystal [McReynolds],” Harper wrote. "Thomas [McDowell] was three feet from Brandon when Thomas pulled out a small handgun and shot Krystal in the face,” Harper wrote.”
Harper wrote that after the shooting, McDowell, Massey and Lankford went to a residence at 1370 The Great Road in Bassett and Massey said that McDowell hid the gun in the house before deputies arrived.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry told the Martinsville Bulletin on Thursday that he was unsure where McDowell was arrested, but his arrest occurred "that same night.”
Weapon found
The day after the shooting, Harper spoke with Lankford, and she admitted she was with Massey and McDowell on the night of the shooting and that afterward they went to the house on The Great Road.
“Ashley pulled a .380 caliber [revolver] from her bra area and laid it on the interview room table,” Harper wrote. “She said it was the weapon used in the shooting.”
Harper said Lankford told him she found the gun at the house on The Great Road around 11 a.m. the day after the shooting.
The court documents don’t describe how McDowell and McReynolds knew each other or what might have caused the altercation in which McReynolds was shot and McDowell was arrested.
McDowell is due back in Henry County General District Court on April 16 for his arraignment.
McDowell’s ‘wife’
But on Friday details emerged about the woman he has claimed is his wife.
McDowell and Nikki Gionelli Walker, 26, of Martinsville had presented themselves as a couple on Facebook and even entered a Valentine’s Day contest at the Bulletin.
The Bulletin could find no record of a marriage license between the two, but there are details of a long criminal record for both of them.
In fact, Walker was incarcerated in the Martinsville City Jail at the time McDowell is alleged to have shot McReynolds.
Walker was there after a succession of convictions that began when she pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to bomb or burn a structure as part of a plea bargain in Martinsville Circuit Court in January 2018. The prosecution had dropped a third charge of threatening to bomb or burn with the right to reinstate.
Judge Carter Greer sentenced Walker to 10 years in prison, all suspended on conditions that included a substance abuse assessment and an anger management course.
The Bulletin reported that the case stemmed from an incident on May 3, 2017, just after 5 p.m. as Walker was leaving the Martinsville/Henry County Department of Social Services Building after completing a supervised visitation of her child.
As Walker exited the front of the building, she shouted to three social services employees who were leaving the building by a side door.
“I don’t know which one of you are the supervisor,” Walker said. “But the next time one of you take my child, I’m going to blow up the [DSS] building and everybody in it.”
Prosecutor Andy Hall told the Martinsville Bulletin that Walker’s children had been taken away, and it was an emotional time.
Walker also has had convictions of assault in Martinsville in 2016 and again in Henry County in 2018 and of assault and battery and destruction of property in September in Martinsville. There were also charges drug possession, shoplifting charges, contempt of court and failure-to-appear charges.
And despite numerous and repeated charges and convictions, Walker’s sentence was suspended in every instance.
But after being convicted of contempt of court by disobeying a judge in Martinsville Circuit Court on Jan. 22, a capias warrant was issued for failure to comply, and Walker was arrested and jailed that day. She is due in Martinsville Circuit on May 7 for numerous probation violations dating back to 2017.
