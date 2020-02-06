Jalisa Dickerson, 28, of Lancelot Lane in Roanoke, the woman wanted by police in Martinsville for taking her mother's car, has been found hospitalized in North Carolina.
"Jalisa was located by the Reidsville [N.C.] Police Department at the Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, and her mom's car was located in the hospital parking lot," Martinsville Police Lt. S. Hines said Thursday.
Hines said he was unsure exactly when Dickerson was found but said it had been within the past 48 hours.
On Jan. 24, Catherine Evans of Smith Lake Road in Martinsville told police she had loaned her silver 2000 Volvo to her daughter (Dickerson), and the vehicle had not been returned.
"The mom wants the daughter charged felony -- unauthorized use," Deputy Chief of Police Rob Fincher said on Tuesday.
Hines said Dickerson would be charged upon her release from the hospital by Reidsville authorities and that "the vehicle is being released to the mother."
Reports on social media had described Dickerson and another woman, Valerie Renee Saunders, 41, of Carroll Ave. in Roanoke, as missing.
Martinsville Police had classified Dickerson as "wanted" and not missing or endangered.
Hines did not have any information regarding Saunders and would not release details as to why Dickerson was hospitalized.
