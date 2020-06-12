A man was found lying wounded in the street late Thursday night near a residence in Collinsville where narcotics later were seized.
The 911 center received a call about 11:49 from a person in a Collinsville mobile home park, and the caller said gunshots could be heard and also someone calling for help.
Henry County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the South Creek Mobile Home Park just off Daniels Creek Road, where they found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
That person has been identified at Jose Lorenzo Justice, 28, of 106 South Creek Court.
Justice was transported by Henry County Public Safety to Jack Dalton Park on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville, from which he was airlifted to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
A release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated Justice was being treated. His condition has not been released.
Crime taped blocked about 200 feet of South Creek Court while investigators combed the scene.
Illegal narcotics have been seized from inside Justice's residence, according to the release.
Police believe the shooting happened inside the home.
Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward.
