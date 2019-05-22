COLLINSVILLE — A Henry County grand jury has indicted Domineek Jaurice Richardson of Martinsville on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eric Barksdale.
Richardson also was indicted on a charge of use of a firearm in commission of murder. He was a few days shy of his 18th birthday on Feb. 2, when the incident happened. He will be tried as an adult. Earlier records had spelled Richardson's first name as "Dominique."
Barksdale, 32, died after being shot five times outside his home at 1648 Rivermont Heights Road in the Martinsville area.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Barksdale’s fiancée, Camille Daniel, who is the mother of their two young children, testified at a hearing in Henry County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on April 4 that on the Feb. 2 Richardson and another man came over to their home. She said that to her understanding Barksdale had helped to raise Richardson.
In an interview in February, she had said Barksdale had tried to help Richardson with a music career and that they were about to do a video together. She said Barksdale ran a recording studio from their home for hip-hop, rhythm and blues, gospel and other genres of music and that he was a rap artist.
The night her fiancé died, Daniel testified, Richardson indicated he wanted to go do something for which he could have gotten in trouble and that Barksdale didn’t want him to do that. An argument followed, and it escalated because Richardson got loud. Daniel said Barksdale told Richardson to keep his voice down so the children could sleep.
Daniel said in the interview in February that Richardson began to argue with Barksdale and said, “I’m a grown-[expletive] man. You’re not going to shut me up,” and Barksdale told Richardson that if he was finished eating to meet him outside if he wanted to prove he was grown.
During her testimony in April, Daniel conceded Barksdale was aggressive in telling Richardson to step outside if he wanted to prove himself.
Defense attorney Christina Slate asked Daniel if Barksdale invited Richardson to step outside for an “ass whooping.”
Said Daniel: “Eric [Barksdale] wouldn’t have hurt him.”
Daniel had said in February that she figured the most that would happen would be Barksdale and Richardson wrestling. “They’d get into it all the time. The most they’d do is wrestle,” she said then.
At one point during the hearing in April, Slate said an autopsy showed Barksdale had indications of alcohol and marijuana in his blood.
Daniel testified that at one point Barksdale and Richardson did go outside, and she remained in the home. She said a short while later she heard five or six “quick pops back to back” that she thought sounded like firecrackers. “I wasn’t expecting shots,” she said.
At the time, Daniel said, she was in a room with her 1-year-old son and did not see what had happened outside. She said her 4-year-old daughter was in another part of the house and that the girl indicated she did see what happened.
“Domineek shot my daddy,” Daniel said the girl told her. She had said in February that her daughter had told her that Barksdale and Richardson were standing and facing each other when the shooting happened.
Daniel testified in April that after the shots were fired, Barksdale came around the house, breaking a window or two and saying he got shot and to call police.
Details written in the search warrant match Daniel's account of the events and trace blood around the house to the rear door.
Daniel said that at one point she went outside, and Richardson was in the street. She said she asked Richardson if he shot Barksdale and that Richardson said something about Barksdale being in his face.
Daniel said at one point Barksdale fell, and she saw blood on his upper right chest.
“He kept saying he couldn’t breathe,” she said, “I said, I need you to breathe.”
Efforts to resuscitate Barksdale were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead after being taken by medical personnel to Sovah Hospital-Martinsville.
Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester said at the hearing in April the autopsy showed the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the chest. Barksdale was shot five times, including some to the back part of his body. Nester declined to be more specific.
Daniel said she never saw anyone with a weapon on the night in question. However, a weapon was found in the home, but she didn’t know where it came from, she said.