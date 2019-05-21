The remains of the American of Martinsville warehouse on Aaron Street may be cleaned up by August, readying the area for a potential new apartment complex across the road.
The former warehouse at 200 Aaron St. was destroyed by fire two years ago, following a massive fire of the much larger American factory across the road in March 2014. The former warehouse property is owned by F & L LLC, which is owned by Lowanda Martin and also was owned by the late Fred Martin and was not insured, City Attorney Eric Monday said.
The former factory site, which backs up to the railroad, is under consideration for a 52-unit apartment complex by The Landmark Group, and if plans go through, that property would be cleared in the process.
The factory property is owned by Jeb Stuart Auction Services in Stuart. It was insured, Monday said, and the property owners “stayed in litigation limbo for a while” with the insurance company on coverage.
Meanwhile, the city has been negotiating with Lowanda Martin to try to get the old warehouse cleared.
“In fairness to Mrs. Martin, she has made efforts to try and get a contractor to clean up the property,” he said. “There have been difficulties to try to get that finalized.”
No one at Fred Martin Associates could be reached for comment by telephone Tuesday afternoon.
The city also made estimates at clearing the lot, coming up with a cost of $50,000, Monday said. The metal could be recycled, and the bricks, blocks and concreted could be pushed into the basement and covered over, compacted, graded and seeded.
F & L LLC now has until August to get the lot cleared and cleaned, and if it doesn’t, the city will do it, Monday said. That should take about a week.
Last year the city took over as an emergency measure the cleanup “on an unsafe corner on this structure that was in danger of falling into Aaron Street” and also had the potential of hitting a major power supply line, Monday said at the meeting. It also required that property owners put a fence around the property.
City council members took two steps to allow the city to take control of the warehouse property cleanup as well as take action on other properties needing attention.
First, it passed a new ordinance, 2019-5, Removal of Unsafe Structures, allowing the city to take charge of cleanup and charge the property owner the cost by placing a lien on the property. Then it passed a resolution specifically targeting the old warehouse property at 200 Aaron Street to be cleared and cleaned.
There already are “a number of tools available to the city to deal with unsafe or blighted properties,” Monday said at the meeting. This allows “the city to undertake remediation of a property if the private owner will not do it without initiating a court action. We can just do it.”
Not only does the ordinance allow the city to tear down unsafe buildings, but it also lets the city put a lien on the property for the cost of having done so.
“We certainly want to be accommodating with private owners, but eventually we do have to clean these sites up,” he said Tuesday.
In the time period after the fire, “Mr. Martin was ill, and the city didn’t really want to create additional difficulties for the family at that time. Now that he’s passed away, it’s time to move on that property.”
The state code does not require the city to get a resolution from city council to act on the ordinance, but the city “did it out of an abundance of caution,” Monday said.
“Given the nature of the owner and the assets available I’m confident that we would be able to recover the cleanup costs,” he said at the meeting.
There have been no recent developments in progress toward the potential apartment complex, City Manager Leon Towarnicki wrote in a email Tuesday, but things appear to be moving according to plans.
The environmental testing on the site has been mostly completed, he said, and an application for grant funds for the site cleanup is planned for the fall.