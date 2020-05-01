Joyce Marie Johnson, 78, of Danville was headed west on Commonwealth Boulevard Wednesday about 6:24 p.m. when she pulled into the parking lot of Nature’s Outlet at 294 W. Commonwealth Blvd.
Instead of stopping in the parking place in front of the store, her 2013 Lincoln MKS lunged into the front of the building, causing damage to the store front and to the vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident, but there was damage to the building and the vehicle. A report did not estimate the amount of damage of either.
According to Martinsville Police Deputy Chief Rob Fincher, no charges were filed, however a medical review request was sent to the DMV.
The MPD and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the crash.
