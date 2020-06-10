There was a train derailment on the train tracks below 2nd Street in Martinsville Tuesday.
Workers arrived at the end of 2nd Street Tuesday night with heavy equipment, making a pathway across from People’s Cemetery through a wooded area.
The Department of Transportation is investigating the incident and confirmed there were seven cars that derailed in a curve.
There was no word on whether anyone was injured.
Wednesday afternoon the overturned cars were still on the scene and there was no one there. The heavy equipment had been removed.
Laurence Mitchell, a nearby resident, said the DOT representative at the site told him they would have to decide whether the cars could be removed intact of whether they would have to disassemble them first.
