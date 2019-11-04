Celebration of the newest section of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail began Monday as local dignitaries and about 60 onlookers gathered for an official ribbon-cutting at the route’s end at the Smith River Sports Complex.
“This is a day we’ve eagerly looked forward to for more than two years, the official unveiling of the Dick & Willie Trail’s newest piece, section 6B,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said.
“The trail figuratively and literally connects the city of Martinsville and Henry County. The city and the county have many cooperative efforts. This is just the latest and the prettiest.”
Construction of this 2.5-mile segment – called Section 6B – began in January of last year with plans to open last fall. The original route was changed when some residents complained that it was too close to their backyards.
So the course was moved from the back of houses along Country Club Drive and onto the street in front of the homes.
Martinsville City Council granted an easement to the county to build the trailhead on Spruce Street.
“I haven’t polled them,” Hall said of the residents along Country Club Drive, “but we haven’t heard anything of a negative nature. I never heard anything else from anybody.
“I think folks, if they give it a chance, if they give the whole trail a chance — I think they’ll see that this is a wonderful thing to have here in Martinsville and Henry County and it is in Martinsville and Henry County. It’s a joint project.”
Said Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson: “When the trail system started here many years ago, there were folks that thought — ‘what a waste; what do we need with a trail?’ — but time has proven that wrong, and it is now utilized by hundreds of our residents on a daily basis, and it’s a generator for tourism to our community for those who love hiking, biking, and walking.”
This $1.4 million addition was funded by a grant from the Harvest Foundation. Norris Construction of Martinsville and subcontractors built the trail, according to Tim Pace, director of engineering for Henry County.
“A project like this doesn’t happen without a lot of unsung heroes like the Norris Construction crew and their subcontractors, the tourism bureau, the Henry County Parks and Recreation, and the lead man on the project, Tim Pace,” said DeWitt House, program manager for Harvest Foundation.
Section 6B travels from the trailhead at Mulberry Creek and Spruce Street to Sam Lions Trail and then onto Country Club Drive.
At the end of Country Club Drive, the path goes back into the woods and follows the east side of the Smith River to the sports complex off Irisburg Road.
At the sports complex, the trail ends near the pond just beyond the soccer fields.
“It’s pretty obvious,” Hall said of the new course. “The trail runs right into the cul-de-sac at the end of Country Club [Drive], then you walk Country Club to the intersection into Sam Lions [Trail] and then it goes back into the woods, so there’ll be signage put out. That’s one of the things we haven’t quite completed yet to direct you to where those places are, but it’s just a straight-ahead walk, and hopefully people will take the whole thing and walk it, ‘cause it’s great.”
In addition to completing the new section, Henry County has been busy maintaining an existing portion of the trail system. A portion of the path between Liberty Street and Commonwealth Boulevard was closed through the summer because of a damaged culvert likely caused by Hurricane Florence, Pace said.
Henry County replaced approximately 100 feet of culvert and made other repairs at a cost of $247,500 after the Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed to allocate $226,092 toward the cost. C.W. Cauley & Sons was awarded the contract.
Hall said the repairs have been completed. “The YMCA had a race on it Saturday. Everything is good to go. When we do the last section, 6A, that’ll be about 2.7 miles, so virtually 10 miles, maybe 10-and-a-half end to end.”
Hall said 6B was a difficult project, and weather delays caused it to take much longer than expected. He said he is more cautious about the completion of the last stretch of the trail.
“I’m not going to put a time frame on it [6A] because we just had a time frame blow up on us, but we’re working on it,” he said. “We’ve secured the right-of-way, and we’ll go soon to design and put together the funding for it, so it’ll be awhile, but hopefully not long.”
Sarah Hodges, director of tourism for the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, said 10% of people now travel with the express purpose of outdoor recreation.
The Dick & Willie Passage Trail “increases the quality of life for our locals, enhances the experience for our visitors, and generates economic development for Martinsville and Henry County.”
