Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley has analyzed reversion and its effects from cover to cover, and, to her, the results are clear:
Martinsville is not broke, and a rush to reversion is not necessary and could be borderline irresponsible.
The dire financial picture painted as the underpinning of a vote by Martinsville City Council to revert – to relinquish being a city and becoming a town in Henry County – was not really accurate, Easley said and suggested other options should be considered before taking this long-discussed and what she called “nuclear” step.
“We can consolidate services and Martinsville could be vibrant again and not be a burden on the county,” Easley said. “I don’t think Martinsville will hit the number in the projections in order to make reversion viable.
“At some point during the presentation [at the most recent city council meeting], the light bulb went on - we are only talking about the real estate tax,” Easley said after reviewing the results of a study that previously had not been available to her, the media or the public.
Easley was hired as a deputy commissioner in 1998 and was elected commissioner in 2001. She is responsible for the real estate tax records and assessing the value of businesses and personal property, so such analysis is her forte.
“City leaders have been kicking around the idea of some kind of reversion or consolidation action with the county since the late 1950s based on old records that my predecessors left in their files,” she said. “The last reversion study in November 2013 projected that the city would be bankrupt by this year.
“Quite the opposite has come to fruition.”
During the presentation and public hearing last month that led to the vote by council to ask the state to begin the review process that leads to approving reversion, the public heard for the first time that the city budgets that have been described as being in decline were in fact quite solvent.
A representative of Martinsville’s auditing firm told council members that his company’s audit showed expenses were $2 million less than had been expected and that revenue was $1 million more than expected for fiscal year 2019, leaving the city with a $3 million windfall.
In 2018 Martinsville had been projected to lose $668,701, which requires council members to go into reserves to balance their budget.
Instead, there was a surplus of just more than $4 million.
In 2017 Martinsville had been projected to lose $81,862 but ended with a surplus of $4.2 million.
“We are not broke,” Easley said. “Leon [City Manager Leon Towarnicki] said it the other night at the meeting.”
Towarnicki reiterated his statement in an email: “The city isn’t broke and, in fact, continues to maintain the policy-directed fund balance and cash reserve balances. Neither council nor the city administration would ever allow the city to move to a position of financial instability.”
Issues to consider
So why is reversion necessary?
“There are a number of issues the city faces that long-term are difficult to address by maintaining the status-quo,” Towarnicki said. “The city, as are other cities in Virginia, faces an annexation moratorium that prevents expansion and growth that comes with expansion.
“While revenue is generally stable from most traditional sources, prospects of sustained substantial growth are limited due to … an aging population and housing stock, limited opportunity for new residential construction, and long-term projections of continued population decline.”
Then there are the issues of an aging infrastructure and increasing costs.
“It makes it difficult year after year to adequately fund essential services and capital needs,” Towarnicki said. “In the past several years the city has contracted some of its services out, eliminated personnel when possible, and delayed capital needs, and those efforts have allowed us to produce balanced budgets.
“We can continue doing the same for years to come, gradually ratcheting back expenditures to match increasing costs, but that leaves no room for anything else – other infrastructure needs, ‘quality of life’ projects, paving, new construction, and adequate school funding.”
Facing those issues
Easley says it comes down to dealing with your own problems instead of using a scheme such as reversion to pass off the responsibility.
“When I first came here in 1998, we were borrowing money to meet payroll,” she said. “We don’t do that anymore. Joe Cobbe [former mayor] said we needed to build up a reserve to be able to use when we need it. We are meeting our obligations.”
Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday, in his recent presentation to city council, reaffirmed that the city could operate indefinitely without changing anything.
“We just don’t have anything to do any extra,” he said.
Said Easley: “So who does? There are eight cities in Virginia smaller than the city of Martinsville. There are 22 counties in Virginia with a smaller population than the city of Martinsville. The cities are all making it, and the counties don’t have a choice.”
“Do we need to pull the trigger now? When the city of Clifton Forge and the county of Alleghany reached a voluntary settlement to revert Clifton Forge to town status in October 2000, I talked to the commissioner in Alleghany, and no one had a clue [what the specific effects of reversion would be],” she said.
Easley says the comparisons between Martinsville and other cities that have reverted are not accurate, and the population of the city involved has a direct effect on whether reversion is beneficial or not. In addition to Clifton Forge, Bedford and South Boston also have gone through reversion.
“Of the cities in Virginia that have reverted to a town, all of them had less than half the population of the city of Martinsville,” Easley said.
What was done
Towarnicki says he made an attempt to address Easley’s concerns at that last council meeting.
“When the auditors do the reversion financial studies, they typically take the current budget year and four or five prior years of data,” he said. “They develop trend lines from the historical data and then project that forward to create a picture of what the situation may look like if you remain on that same course.
“What they cannot account for are changes that are made. The last study updates were done in 2012. Since that time, the city has implemented several different utility rate and tax increases that have impacted revenue, and several things have been done to reduce expenses.
“Also, the city's conservative budgeting philosophy typically results in expenditures generally a little less than expected and revenue slightly more than expected. Those gaps have been narrowing over the years.
“Perhaps an easier way to say it is eventually, we run out of good options that in prior years have had a positive effect on the budget.
“Eventually, those options cease to exist and the hard choices of continuing to raise taxes and rates along with eliminating or curtailing services have to be made.”
‘Declaring bankruptcy’
Easley is now in her fifth term as Martinsville’s commissioner and said she considers reversion akin to shirking responsibility.
“Reversion is like declaring bankruptcy without cutting up your credit cards. It comes down to leadership and having to make hard choices,” she said.
“If you have a roof on your house, and you know in 20 years it will need replacing, do you ignore it or do you save a little every year to pay for it, or maybe you take out an equity loan to pay for it.
“City Council has kicked this can down the road too many times.”
All current council members have indicated they were stepping up this time and doing what other councils didn’t have the guts to do by voting to revert, but Easley says they are taking the easy way out.
A different plan
“The best option would be for Martinsville and Henry County to become one big city,” she said. “Becoming one county with no towns would be better than reversion, but cities have much better taxing authority.
“There is the cigarette tax [counties cannot tax cigarettes, but cities can] raising the meals tax without having to have a referendum, and other local options. It would be one umbrella - one tax.”
Easley admits the notion of either one big city or a county with no towns is probably too farfetched for narrow-focused leaders, but she offers data to support her opinion.
“The city gets $626,428 a year in personal property tax relief [from the state of Virginia]. In the city, real estate taxes and personal property taxes will go down for qualifying vehicles, but boats, RVs, buses, heavy-duty trucks and anything titled in a business's name will go up. It’s complicated,” she said.
And it gets worse. The city has a depreciation schedule that is more favorable to businesses than Henry County, particularly a business who buys equipment and holds on to it. While the city and its team of lawyers recently presented what they think will be the effects of reversion to the residents of Martinsville, Easley says, the effects of reversion will be very unkind to businesses within the city limits.
“There are people that do business in the city and have come in my office and asked us to analyze their tax situation before and after reversion, and it’s not good,” she said.
Easley stopped short of saying there would be a mass exodus of the businesses in the city, but she admitted it’s the nature of a business person to migrate to a place where taxes and expenses are the most favorable. Easley said most frustrating for her is City Council’s willingness to take the word of out-of-town lawyers and accountants while not including or even considering the information she has to offer.
“No one, other than members of City Council and your appointed employees, have actually had the opportunity to study this information. Previous studies during the last 20 years have failed to include input from the constitutional officers and schools that are impacted by a reversion decision, which have resulted in some inaccurate assumptions,” said Easley at the public hearing on reversion.
Why the rush?
In March, Easley provided City Council with an unsolicited analysis of the impact a reversion would have on both city and county residents and businesses. She used the old reversion study estimates because the city administration would not release the latest figures and the actual assessments from her office during the same time frame.
Monday didn’t release the consultants’ reports until after they had been presented to City Council during the public hearing and the vote on reversion had taken place.
“I have not been able to update that analysis with updated projections from the current reversion study because it has not been made public,” Easley told City Council. “My March 2019 analysis indicated that the tax impact of reversion would increase the tax liability of city businesses, county residents, any resident in a potential annexed area and possibly city personal property owners of vehicles that qualify for the personal property tax relief provided by the state.”
To consider only how the real estate tax is effected is not looking at the whole picture, she said. And now that the studies have finally been made public, Easley said she wonders why City Council is in such a rush.
“The financial studies … are actually a good assessment tool,” Easley said. “They give City Council and city residents a view of what our financial future might look like if we don’t make the right choices down the road.”
‘Nuclear option’
Easley was one of only three people who spoke at the public hearing on reversion, and she was the only speaker to oppose it.
“Mayor [Kathy] Lawson has requested discussions with the Henry County Board of Supervisors, and Chairman [Jim] Adams has responded that they are willing to discuss school consolidation or maybe a contract for services. Shouldn’t this discussion be exhausted before resorting to a more nuclear option of pulling the trigger on a reversion action?,” Easley said in her comments to city council.
“Maybe a successful discussion on schools would then lead to other discussions that mutually benefit both localities that doesn’t result in a contentious reversion action, which in the long run only benefits the legal firms that are hired to referee the process,” Easley told City Council.
After she finished speaking, council voted unanimously, 5-0, to begin the process of reversion.
The next morning, the latest financial studies were posted to the city’s website, and Easley was analyzing the new numbers. She said nothing significant in her analysis had changed.
“The schools should consolidate,” said Easley. “Our local share for the school system is about the same as what we receive in revenue from the real estate tax.
“The school population is what it is because Henry County has more younger people, and many city residents send their children to county schools.”
She was asked if her motivation in opposing reversion might be because her job would be eliminated in the process.
“I’m not at the table, but I’m on the menu. I could be replaced at the next election,” Easley said.
“I’m more worried about the seven people that work in this office.”
