A drive-through testing site for COVID-19 is being set up at Martinsville Speedway.
Details such as a starting date and some additional logistics are still being worked out by the local pandemic response task force, which consists of medical providers, nonprofit organizations and local governments. Once the site opens, however, testing will require a doctor’s referral, said task force spokesperson Nancy Bell of the Virginia Department of Health.
The Harvest Foundation announced the plan in a news release Monday that was shared by the Speedway.
“No one will be tested without doctor’s orders and prescreening,” said Bell, who is population health manager for the VDH’s West Piedmont Health District. “Doctors will fax orders to the site. No orders, no test.”
The site will be staffed by local medical professionals and trained volunteers, she said. Testing protocols and where to send the test results are still being determined. As for supplies, Bell said, “We expect to receive 200 test kits later this week, and then the search will begin for more. Personal Protection Equipment is okay except for gloves. We need more gloves. The Harvest Foundation has taken on this challenge for now.”
This is the only testing site planned for Henry County. The Speedway was chosen for the location based on input from first responders and law enforcement personnel, Bell said.
“The site is ideal because of its proximity to highways and the spacious, outdoor layout which supports social distancing,” she said. “The team thanks [Speedway President] Clay Campbell for offering up the speedway for this purpose.”
The West Piedmont Health District is taking the lead on set-up and traffic flow based on its experience organizing drive-in flu clinics each fall.
“Safety of staff, volunteers and patients is a number-one concern, and we will make the process as safe as possible,” Bell said.
As the process moves forward, she said, “Getting the word out as far as who can get tested, etc. is crucial. We will communicate to our press partners and use social media to communicate details as they emerge.”
Many partners have been working on the project via Zoom and conference call, Bell said. The Harvest Foundation is providing funding and leadership.
Other task force members include local physicians and health care providers, Martinsville Speedway, the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville and Henry County public safety departments, Martinsville and Henry County law enforcement agencies, Sovah Health-Martinsville, and the VDH, according to the news release.
Harvest President Allyson Rothrock stated in the release: “We are grateful for the support of our many community partners, and we thank Clay Campbell and the team at Martinsville Speedway for agreeing to use their world-class facilities to serve as a coronavirus testing site. We’re relying on strong partnerships, collaboration among our community partners, and everyone coming together in order to get through this difficult time.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.
