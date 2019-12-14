A driver had to be pried from the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Soapstone Road.
The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. about a quarter-mile northwest of its intersection with Joseph Martin Highway.
The dispatcher told rescue responders that a passerby saw a "vehicle that had left the roadway and was smashed in on both sides and the top and the windshield wipers were still going."
Rescue workers closed the road at the intersection, and on the other side of the wreck and put up tape across the road about 1,500 feet from the vehicle. The rescue vehicle that responded then left the scene to attend to another wreck while fire department responders continued to dismantle the vehicle apparently to extract the driver inside.
The jaws of life were brought in, and there was no sense of urgency on the part of the fire and rescue workers on scene.
Virginia State Police were on the scene investigating and have not responded to requests for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.