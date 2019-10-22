Just in time for NASCAR’s fall stop at Martinsville Speedway, a company in the racing business is moving its operations to Henry County.
DRP Performance, which manufactures automotive specialty racing products, is relocating from Franklin County to the former Memorial Hospital Clinic in Bassett Forks, the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation announced in a release on Tuesday.
DRP ultimately will invest approximately $1.1 million in real and personal property to renovate and expand the facility, which will be home to its 13 current employees. Company officials said the move allows it to expand and be closer to its major racing customer base in North Carolina.
DRP Performance, which has operated in Franklin County since 1988, specializes in custom, high-precision products, including hub components, hub tools, pull down systems, alignment systems, set-up tools and suspension.
“This relocation affords DRP the room to grow and expand our business while retaining our highly-skilled employees,” Lynnie Doughton, chief steward of DRP, said in the release. “It also allows us to recruit new employees that are being trained by Patrick Henry Community College’s Motorsports Technology program.”
Said Jim Adams, chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, said the announcement was more evidence that “our hard work paying off.”
The deal happened because Butch Hamlet, a former member of the EDC’s board, knew Doughton both professionally and personally as they served together on the PHCC Racing College Advisory Board.
The Martinsville-Henry County EDC is providing a grant of $75,000, to be matched by The Harvest Foundation, to assist with relocation and renovation costs.
Another big announcement
But this may not be the biggest economic development news for the county this week.
A day that was set to celebrate the opening of training center at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway has turned into a mysterious event to announce a new business in that part of Henry County.
Mark Heath, president/CEO of the M-HC EDC, has scheduled an announcement for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Commonwealth Crossing, the new business center being constructed at the North Carolina-Virginia state line.
The EDC’s announcement about this announcement said only that it “will welcome Martinsville-Henry County’s newest international company.”
An immediate reaction is that this could have something to do with Press Glass, the international manufacturing company of frames for glass that is about to open in the business center, the first manufacturer to build on this new complex.
Grand opening
Previously scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday was the grand opening of the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training, the facility that companies building in the complex can use to recruit, hire and train employees in advanced manufacturing disciplines required for their factories.
That facility is across the parking lot from Press Glass and will be used as Press Glass recruits the dozens of employees it has said will be hired.
But the EDC’s second announcement, which arrived Monday afternoon, created mystery:
“While the new company will locate in the Ridgeway area, it is not locating in Commonwealth Crossing,” it said. “The announcement is being coordinated with the official opening of the CCAT facility, which will take place at 3 p.m. on the same day.”
There has been no further insight into what this new enterprise might be and where in or near Ridgeway it might be located.
CCAT is 25,889 square feet of office and training space, including a high bay area where a company can place its own equipment for training. There also are office and training facilities where employers can conduct interviews and other aspects of the hiring, and conference space for the M-HC EDC.
