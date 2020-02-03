All lists are provided by the schools. Typically, Principal’s list/scholar/award: cumulative GPA of 3.7 or higher or all A’s or All E’s. Honor roll: cumulative GPA 3.0-3.6 or All A’s-Bs, E’s-S’s
Stuart Elementary
Principal’s list
Grades 3-7: Dante Belcher, Kobe Bogle, Casey Boyer, Abigail Bryant, Jake Bryant, Sasha Campos, Mason Cassell, Molly Cassell, Bryan Clark, Cole Coffey, Cameron Collins, Tucker Collins, Daryl Lynn Combs, Braelyn Conner, Blake Dillon, Eric Duncan, Carrington Fain, Karson Gillispie, Camille Gonzalez, Brandi Gregory, Brooke Gregory, Carter Gregory, Nickolas Gregory, Jordan Harris, Kinsleigh Harris, Tillee Hauser, Ella Hazelwood, Lilly Hazlewood, Dylan Hodges, Chloe Hubbard, Allison Hughes, Anna Long, Jude Martin, Audrey McGhee, Raeli Jo Moran, Samantha Nester, Abigail Quesinbery, Sylas Roberts, Madison Scott, Mariah Scott, Eva Sechrist, Aiden Slate, Max Smith, Vishal Somosundaram, Jillian Turner
Honor roll
Third grade: Cameron Campbell, David Clark, Leia Cobbler, Gabe Delgado, Skyler Duncan, Gracie Hall, Jaxon Handy, Colton Hazlewood, Riley Hostetter, John Hughes, Ethan Hutchens, Delia Jordan, Ella Mabe, Gauge Maroni, Heidi Prillaman, Charlie Tabor, Trevor Wright
Fourth grade: Kris Blankenship, Presley Combs, Gracen Conner, Scarlett Gregory, Iyana Hatcher, Nathan Hodges, Mason Holt, Brayden Hylton, Jayme Moose, Christian Pendleton, Camryn Perkins, Mark Register, Alexa Rivero, Bryson Robertson, Kalix Smith, Jenna Woods
Fifth grade: Austin Allison, Noah Becker, Leah Delgado, Mason Fain, Ronald Gay, Bristol Goad, Allison Gonzalez, Kaylee Gravely, Wheeler Helms, Kyra Ingalls, Landon Moles, Logan Rakes, Olivia Stafford, Maddox Taylor, Tripp Thompson
Sixth grade: Amber Barnett, Isaac Boyer, Lilieann Butler, Jackson Callahan, Alexandra Cotoc, Dylan Cruise, Nathaniel Curry, Logan Handy, Peyton Hazlewood, Will Heath, Tyler Holt, Zachary Holt, Chloe Hostetter, Hannah Ingalls, Avone Kidd, Benjamin Knight, Erick Martinez, Journey Moore, Eden Nickelston, Lexus Owen, Abigail Pendleton, Haley Rakes, Nathan Register, Jazmyne Reynolds, Cayden Smith, Will Turner, Kade Williams, Jed Young
Seventh grade: Declan Conner, Chance Corns, Joshua Freeman, Haley Gillispie, Conner Goad, Easton Harris, Hunter Heath, Caleb Hostetter, Cindy Leon-Cisneros, Quentyn Penn, Kya Pruitt, Mason Scott, Sophie Scruggs, Katie Vernon, Kendall Williams
Woolwine Elementary
Principal’s award
Third grade: Addison Friedrichs, Conner King, Corrynn McAlexander
Fourth grade: Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega, Analeigh Jones, Leah Kendrick, Jared Thompson
Fifth grade: Oren Osborne
Sixth grade: Devon Booth, Kendra Worley
Seventh grade: Nicolas Haden, Sydney Hopkins
Honor roll
Third grade: Kaylee Belcher, Gracie Caldwell, Mason Conner, Jayden Hairston, Ainsley Lawson, Levi Ojodeaqua, Kathryn Shepherd , Jasmine Swick, LaKisha Wilson
Fourth grade: Carter Cockram, Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Mason Keith, Kinley Morrison, Carly Wood, Colton Wood, Hannah Wood
Fifth grade: Hunter Alverson, John Thomas Hicks, William Moore, Kendall Ziglar
Sixth grade: Autumn Bowling, Rachel Branch, Johnathan Harbour, Kristopher Huerta, Mitchell Keith, Gracie Marshall, Kiley Martin, Chase Poperowitz, Braydon Priest, Hunter Roberts, Adara Taylor, Saidie Wingfield, Denali Zimmerman
Seventh grade: Arienah Evans, Autumn King , Whitley Kruse, Hunter Pendleton
