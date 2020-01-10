Students on the dean’s list earned a grade-point average between 3.2 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the honors list have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, have completed a total of 30 or more credits, and took 12 or more credits during the fall semester. These are area students on those lists.
Honors list
Axton: Jennifer Alvarez, Ciara Dillard, Vivian Frias-Alvarez, Dorian Green, Cole Pruitt, and Blake Wilson.
Bassett: Benjamin Allen, Jason Bowles, Brody Boyd, Mary Cox, Aaliyah Craig, Landon Craig, Camille Foley, Stormie Foley, Justin Fowler, Hannah Gilley, Katherine Golden, Tabitha Hall, Austin Hopkins, Seth Janey, Bethany Mills, Jesnique Olvera-Cobbler, Anna Osenkowsky, Sarah Sutphin, Brooke Tilley, Nathan Underwood, Mckinley Verlik, Kennedy Wilkins, Seth Wright, and Caytlin Young.
Claudville: Reagan Lawson.
Collinsville: Madeline Bishop, Joseph Borrero, Ian Boyd, Sydney Compton, Arthur de Souza, Gabbryela Dyche, Gabriel Ferreira, Vinicius Ferreira, Heather Fore, Roy Garcia, Cierra Gilbert, Tracy Keen, Logan Kinkema, Charlie Koger, Caitlin Lacy, Dante Luz, Ashlee Mesot, Jennifer Murillo, Savannah Roberts, Dylan Sigmon, Alejandro Tamayo, and Oceana Torres.
Fieldale: Rya Hall, Benjamin Hylton, Lydia Lester, and Aaron Walker.
Martinsville: Dakota Adams, Tamara Akers, Melissa Anderson, Joshua Arnold, Nicole Bridges, Junhong Chen, Sterling Christian, Mackenzie Corum, Carolyn Deskins, Ariel Devins, Jalia Dillard, Kaitlyn Edwards, Campbell Ferguson, Jaxon Ford, Clark Givens, Daniel Gordon, Tynia Hairston, Emma Harter, Kathryne Hruza, Adrian Hylton, Nathan Jenkins, Jesus Jimenez-Chavez, Cameron Johnson, Kenya King, Casey Kirks, Joshua Landon, India Manning, Anesia Martin, Cody Martin, Tiffany Martin, Michael Mase, Hannah Mason, Emily Maxey, Jennifer Mayes, Ashley Minnick, Tizianna Palumbo, Ezra Park, Solomon Park, Jarrett Pearson, Kayla Simpson, Caillie Smith, Naomi Stone, Tracy Walker, Alexis Watts, Alayna Williams, Robert Wilson, and Seth Young.
Patrick Springs: Julian Baliles, Brooklynn Caviness, Samantha Helms, Logan McGhee, Haley Quinn, and Robert Wagner.
Ridgeway: Carlos Alarcon, Allison Burnette, Seraina Dailey, Trevor Eggleston, Taylor Keith, Hunter McDaniel, Kamara Nelson, Nhu Nguyen, Adina Prillaman, Victoria Pritchett, Augustus Purdy, Morgan Robertson, Christopher Robinette, Amber Roland, and Brandon Wimbish.
Spencer: Emily Bray, Mindy Diaz-Manay, Zariah Scales, Kaprisha Travis, and Zachary Walker.
Stanleytown: Lacy Flanagan.
Stuart: Jessica Amos, Hannah Beasley, Joshua Bell, Jared Brown, Kady Childress, Thomas Coleman, Mariah Hall, Taylor Hauser, Taylor Hopkins, Emily Keith, Sean Lyons, Kristi McKenzie, Monroe Morse, Krishal SomaSundaram, Radhika SomaSundaram, Faith Stowe, Jenny Turner, and Zander Wells.
Woolwine: Lucero Silva.
Dean’s list
Ararat: Nadia Burnett, Madison Carson, Ashton Diehl, Jonathan Pell, Justin Pell, and Ethan Young.
Axton: Briteny Frazier, Faye Gravely, Hunter Greer, Caroline Hughes, Makayla Johnson, Ashley Taylor, Cynthia Tiznado, Carter Wilson, and Crystal Ziglar.
Bassett: Jenna Adams, Olivia Allen, Rosmely Amaya, Claudia Ancheta, Sam Arrington, Stasha Barbour, Austin Boyd, Tiffany Boyd, Kayla Brewer, Jessie Bryant, Lita Bryant, Tia Bye, Joseph Castro, Michelle Cockram, Joseph Craiger, Alyssa Crider, Moriah Eubank, Hunter Foley, Savannah Gravely, Logan Grubbs, Kaitlyn Hale, Shellee Hooker, Kaitlyn Hooper, Macy Jenkins, Sierra Jones, Kirby Ledyard, Tanya Manley, Landon Martin, Sydney Martin, Luis Martinez Olguin, Tyler McDaniel, Kayla McGhee, Dustin Medley, Dakota Moore, Anita Niblett, Maliyah Philpott, Jacob Porter, Brianna Potter, Christopher Roach, Litzy Santiago Lopez, Leslie Silva, Megan Smith, Dillon Spencer, Madison Sykes, Morgan Taylor, Michael Todd, Ryan Turner, and Travis Whorley.
Cascade: Ashley Clark.
Claudville: Montana Moorefield.
Collinsville: Danniel Pereira, Jocelyn Aparicio-Garcia, Carson Arnold, Diogo Azevedo, Skyler Barnes, Caitlin Branch, Parker Chapman, Trevor Croson, Christian Easley, Christina Fisher, James Franklin, Emily Fugate, Thomas Howell-Wampler, Wendy Hurd, Noah Inman, Cecilia Jaime Soto, Elyssa Kancherla, Kaylee Keith, Jenna Laffoon, Dominique Lyons, Kaitlyn Martin, Emily McVey, Camile Meadows, Jacob Meeks, Jorge Murad Mussi, Cara Oakes, Madalyn Oliver, Mateus Pasquantonio, Ignacio Ruiz-Sanchez, Martin Salgado, Noelya Santiago, Cannon Sechrist, Hunter Steel, Lezlie Stein, Chelsea Turner, Jonathan Walker, Matthew Wells, Madison White, Makenzie Wilmoth, and Jeremiah Witt.
Fieldale: Danielle Barbour, Jackson Coulson, Hayden Draper, Mara Fleming, Rosie George-Ambrocio, Cameron Morgan, Daniel Perry, and Xander Wilson.
Henry: Amber Ashby.
Martinsville: Emily Aaron, Sebastian Belcher, Jacklyn Bendall, William Bendall, Sarah Bennett, Eduardo Betanzo, Cameryn Blair, Wilson Bowles, Audrey Bredamus, Jared Burrell, Caroline Cook, Julianna Cox, Emily Crowder, Jessica Davis, Melinda Day, Shania DeShazo, Michael Devora-Guerrero, Devyn Dillard, Myasia Dillard, Taniya Dillard, Mackenzie Edmonds, Saira Esparza Diaz, Mia Fain, Kendra Foster, Samuel Gallardo, Francisco Garcia-Zepeta, Davis Gardner, Taylor Gary, Alyson Gravely, Candace Grogan, Stefani Gunnell, Emily Hale, Cade Hennis, Allen Herndon, Landon Hill, Morgan Hill, Allyson Hundley, James Ingram, Joel Ingram, Benjamin Jarrett, Brandon Johnson, Cory Johnson, Daeshon Joyce, Johnsie King, Hannah Leghorn, James Li, Alyssa Lintag, Elizabeth Loftin, Jacob Lunt, Jordyn Lutz, Orlando Marsh, John Martin, Felisha Mellott, Delando Morris, Naliya Neaves, Destiny Nemes, Nathaniel Parks, Josh Penn, Kayla Perkins, Alivia Pinnix, Heidi Pinnix, Andrew Powell, Dekavis Preston, Kelsie Rea, Leah Reece, Oscar Rodriguez, Griselda Rodriguez-Molina, Taylor Shepard, Cecille Simpson, Whitney Sligh, Lindsey Tate, Landin Thacker, James Underwood, Fabiola Vasquez Becerra, Lan Wang, D'Nesha Watkins, Mone't Williams, Kellie Wilson, Vassie Woods, Joseph Wray, Ian Wright, Faith Young, and Luiz Zuniga.
Meadows of Dan: Thomas Boyd, Jordan Haas, Gabriel Hamm, and Fiona Rorrer.
Patrick Springs: Logan Dalton, Jayden Gunter, Leann Miller, Kerrigan Murphy, Alex Plaster, Teddy Shelton, and James Stowe.
Ridgeway: Brianna Bitz, Jessica Bowen, Caleb Brannock, Lauren Clark, Amber Cochran, Jessalyn Cole, Cassey Compton, Sydney Cruise, Liliana Dailey, Austin Edwards, James Gammons, Wil Gardner, Kevin Garibay, Candes Hailey, Lauren Handy, Ashley Hooker, Kaden Knight, Allison Laine, Kelcie Lemons, Cameron Meeks, Meghan Mintz, Kendall Motley, Keshaun Pyles, Alexander Quinn, Andre Redd, Justin Rogers, Austin Sigmon, James Smith, Kristie Strader, Travis Strader, Taylor Toler, Amber Treadway, Dalton Wright, and Sealey Wright.
Spencer: Joshua Brown, Michael Doyle, Kenadie Hutchens, Stephanie Joyce, Mackenzie Kallam, and Lyndsey Newman.
Stanleytown: James Wright.
Stuart: Lindsey Bower, Allison Boyd, Jessica Bryant, Seth Bryant, Amber Butler, Dylan Cazier, Andrew Collins, Camryn Goins, Lydia Gunter, Sandile Hill, Wesley Hudson, Lara Kerr, Amber Lawless, Allyson Lawson, Daniel Lawson, Brandon Leyva, Andy Lin, Jonathan Norman, Jr., McCray Sawyers, John Shockley, Matthew Stanley, and Chloe Turner.
Woolwine: Shannon Johnson.
