All lists are provided by the schools. Typically, Principal’s list/scholar/award: cumulative GPA of 3.7 or higher or all A’s or All E’s. Honor roll: cumulative GPA 3.0-3.6 or All A’s-Bs, E’s-S’s
Woolwine Elementary
Principal’s award
Third grade: Addison Friedrichs, Conner King, Corynn McAlexander
Fourth grade: Kaylee Belcher, Gracie Caldwell, Mason Conner, Jayden Hairston, Ainsley Lawson, Levi Ojodeaqua, Kathryn Shepherd, Jasmine Swick, LaKisha Wilson
Fifth grade: None
Sixth grade: Devon Booth, Kendra Worley
Seventh grade: Nicolas Haden, Sydney Hopkins
Honor roll
Third grade: Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega, Analeigh Jones, Leah Kendrick, Jared Thompson
Fourth grade: Mason Keith, Kinley Morrison, Carly Wood
Fifth grade: John Thomas Hicks, William Moore, Oren Osbourne
Sixth grade: Autumn Bowling, Rachel Branch, Johnathan Harbour, Kristopher Huerta, Mitchell Keith, Gracie Marshall, Kiley Martin, Chase Poperowitz, Braydon Priest, Hunter Roberts, Adara Taylor, Saidie Wingfield
Seventh grade: Arienah Evans, Autumn King, Whitley Kruse, Hunter Pendleton
