Before the pandemic shut down schools, students at Albert Harris Elementary School presented an African-American Wax Museum and Choir Concert in celebration of Black History Month. The event included the second- and third-grade choir's presenting songs from African-American musicians, and in the cafeteria students impersonated influential African-Americans, staying as still as possible, as if they were wax statues, before springing to life to deliver a brief biography of the person.
