Employees of Appalachian Power recently spent a day at two elementary schools in Martinsville as part of the company's Read to Me Day, when about 420 schools in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee are visited by more than 300 employees who read to more than 20,000 students. The book is then donated to the school's library, the company said in a release.
This program began in 2001. The featured book this year was "The Boy Who Touched the Stars," by José Hernández, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. The autobiography describes the author’s journey as the son of migrant workers from Mexico to becoming an astronaut on the Space Shuttle Discovery.
