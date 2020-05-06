Teachers and students alike have struggled with their schools' being closed by the coronavirus, but there were many smiles at Bassett High School and throughout Henry County on Wednesday.
About 20 of the school’s teachers and administrators went to all 274 homes of the BHS Class of 2020 to deliver signs for the seniors' front yards.
Bassett joins Magna Vista and Martinsville as local schools that have delivered signs to seniors. These signs, made in partnership with Ridgeway Signs, read “Home of a Bassett Bengal senior. Class of 2020”.
Bassett Principal Tiffiny Gravely said her teachers jumped at the chance to help her deliver the signs.
“At first they started asking, ‘So are you going to deliver all of these?’ and I said, ‘I’m supposed to, but any help would be appreciated,’” Gravely said. “So they were excited, and they immediately wanted to go in and help and deliver to the students as well.”
The teachers and principals were all excited to see the students, she said, but many students were equally as excited to see them. Students were told ahead of time that someone would be coming around to their homes, so they were ready and joyfully took photos.
“It was like a surreal moment just seeing the students. I guess I was most excited to see how excited they were to see us,” Gravely said. “It was nice to see that they missed us because we really miss them, too.
“A lot of teachers were texting me, and they were taking pictures with the kids, and it meant a lot to our teachers, too, just to see the kids. We really do miss them.”
Gravely and parents of students receiving signs Wednesday acknowledged that this time has been especially difficult for seniors as more and more activities, such as prom and graduation, continue to get canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And the weight of it all just seems to get worse as time goes on.
Gravely said her hope is that just a small gesture like a hand-delivered sign shows the students their school is thinking of them and wants to help in any way they can. From the looks on the students’ faces Wednesday, they definitely appreciate the gesture.
“I hope that they take away how much we appreciate them as students,” Gravely said. “I hope that they realize that we just wanted to show our gratitude to them because so much has been taken away from their senior year. … And hopefully they’ll take away from this that there’s more to education and school than just grades. It’s more to high school than just getting your diploma. We really care. I hope they take away that kindness is always a good way to be, and hopefully we’ve shown them that that we care about them.
“I’m just glad that we had the opportunity to do this for our seniors, but I do hope they do know that we do miss them and we truly feel for them. This is heartbreaking to not be able to do all the activities you normally would during your senior year. … Any piece of joy we can bring to them, that’s what we want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.