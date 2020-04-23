Henry County’s Teacher of the Year Penny Decker says the way to turn students on to reading is to lead the way with materials that spark personal interest.
Decker, an English teacher at Bassett High School, was one of 14 county teachers recognized Wednesday by Division Superintendent Sandy Strayer. A teacher was named from each school, which comprised the finalists for the overall award.
The first runner-up was Jerry Byrd, a Career Academy HVAC and industrial maintenance teacher, and the second runner-up was Adrienne Hiatt, a seventh-grade English and social studies teacher at Laurel Park Middle School. The three top winners were given the use of a car to drive for the summer, courtesy of Barry Nelson, as well as a trophy.
Instead of at the usual banquet, the teachers received the news during visits by Strayer to their homes. Each received a gift bag of items donated from local organizations and businesses.
Strayer said in a release by HCPS that Decker goes “above and beyond every single day.”
Decker has taught at Bassett High School for 19 of her 22 years of teaching. Both of her daughters, Christina Deaton of Harrisonburg and Elizabeth Decker of Bluefield (who is eloping on Saturday, because she can’t have a traditional wedding), are graduates of BHS.
Christina was in two of her classes and Elizabeth was in one, Decker said — which has been “both a blessing and sometimes a nightmare,” she said with a chuckle.
Lately, Decker has been teaching juniors. When it comes to reading, she has found, she said, “You either love it or you hate it. You rarely find an in-between.”
She sees her challenge as turning the switch with the right materials to make students love reading, thanks to connections to their lives or points of personal interest. Achieving that “will make them want to turn the page and not just stop on page one,” she said.
That definitely has happened with John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” which her class began reading before the coronavirus isolations, she said. Now “they have been able to make so many connections to what they’re going through to these people on this journey, and look at what happens after that – the hope” of the people going through such hardships.
The notes students are writing in response to the book are quite thoughtful, she said, and the students have been motivated to keep reading the book.
That’s an example of having an appreciation “for something beyond just that printed word that’s on the page,” she said.
When it comes to teaching writing, she leads them through a deliberate process of putting their thoughts into words.
Decker encourages students to pinpoint what they are feeling, then to find a way to get that into words. Then “look at all different kinds of ways to say that,” she said. “You write it first just based on what you’re thinking, then go back” and try it the examples of different models.
“That means that you’re going to write it several times,” she said, looking at options of wording it “until you feel the response you’re already feeling before you put it down on paper.”
Being chosen as Teacher of the Year is a humbling experience, she said, but she’s not alone.
“There is no ‘I’ in this. This is a ‘we,’” she said.
Getting through this pandemic “is kind of like a war zone, and people are out there fighting their hearts out,” she said, “trying to get to the other side finding some peace from it. Someone who gets something in the midst of all of that, a little bit of recognition, it’s wonderful for that person – but other people still are out there fighting.”
She said that she is honored to be part of a school system “that just goes above and beyond to make sure that our students are taken care of,” and that the teachers of BHS are “an incredible family to be a part of. … I am grateful for all of the opportunities Henry County has given me which have helped me to flourish.”
County schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett said that candidates for Teacher of the Year are nominated anonymously. Then “each Teacher of the Year completed an application portfolio that detailed his/her educational history, professional biography, philosophy of teaching, student impact, student engagement, education issues and trends he/she considers most important, and letters of support.”
The three finalists were chosen by administrators and local residents.
Other teachers of the year, and their schools, are:
- Axton Elementary: Samantha Wilds, fifth grade.
- Campbell Court Elementary: Katie Mays, third grade.
- Drewry Mason Elementary: Toni Manns, kindergarten.
- G.W. Carver Elementary: Sara Morris, preschool.
- Meadow View Elementary: Kimberly Gibbs, specialist.
- Mt. Olivet Elementary: Carissa Barbour, specialist.
- Rich Acres Elementary: Michelle Moore, second grade.
- Sanville Elementary: Casey Upchurch, first grade.
- Stanleytown Elementary: Tiffany Moyer, fifth grade.
- Fieldale-Collinsville Middle: Candace Boyd, eighth-grade math.
- Magna Vista High: Tina Hairston, math.
Decker will go on to represent Henry County schools at Teacher of the Year competitions across the state.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
