School supplies lists in city, county available
Looking for back-to-school shopping lists heading into this weekend Tax Free Weekend in Virginia?
Monica Hatchett of Henry County Public Schools said those lists should be available on elementary and middle school sites. High School teachers will share their lists on their websites once they return to work on Aug. 5 and at Back To School Night, which is noon-7 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Martinsville City Schools has open house at all schools on Monday.
Many supply lists are on TeachersLists.com and include each child’s exact supply list plus links to ordering them from a variety of retail outlets. The lists include:
» Axton Elementary
» Campbell Court Elementary
» Carver Elementary
» Drewry Mason Elementary
» John Redd Smith Elementary
» Mount Olivet Elementary
» Patrick Henry Elementary
» Rich Acres Elementary
» Sanville Elementary
» Stanleytown Elementary
» Fieldale Collinsville Middle School, Collinsville
» Laurel Park Middle School, Martinsville
» Bassett High School
Sales Tax Holiday to occur in Virginia
The annual statewide Virginia Sales Tax Holiday, when you don’t have to pay state sales tax on back-to-school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and Energy Smart and WaterSense products, begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
There are limits: School supplies, for instance, can’t cost more than $20 per item, and clothing and footwear are limited to $100. Other items and limits include portable generators ($1,000), chainsaws ($350) and qualified appliances ($2,500).
For a full list of qualifying items, visit www.virginia.tax.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.
— From staff reports