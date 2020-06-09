Carlisle's Upper School Drama students recently had the opportunity to watch a Masterclass hosted by the New York Theater Workshop as part of their distance learning curriculum. The guest speaker for the seminar, Jeremy O Harris, is an award-winning Broadway playwright ("Daddy," "Slave Play") but also a 2007 alumnus of Carlisle. "Jeremy is a talented playwright, performer, speaker, and activist. Carlisle is fortunate to have him as an alumnus," Drama Instructor Susan Aaron said.
Harris is a 2019 graduate of the Yale School of Drama and holds a Masters of Fine Arts degree. In his Masterclass for the NYTW, "Dramaturgies for Dystopias 101," Harris spoke remotely from his London apartment to discuss his creative process for writing plays, sources of inspiration, COVID-19's impact on the theater industry, and how the pandemic is prompting playwrights to look at the future of theatrical performances differently.
Following the Masterclass, Aaron facilitated a virtual class discussion with her students.
