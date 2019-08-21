Nine of Carlisle School’s students received an AP Scholar Award this year, and one of them was recognized as a National AP Scholar.
Krutik Nigam, a Class of 2019 graduate who will attend University of Virginia, earned a National AP Scholar award, which is for students who receive an average score of at least 4 on all their AP exams and who score of 4 or higher on eight or more of the exams. Nigam took a total of 10 AP exams throughout his high school career.
The other honors:
- Nigram and 2019 graduate Laura Painter, who will attend The College of William & Mary, were named AP Scholar with Distinction for receiving an average score of at least 3.5 and 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
- 2019 graduate Yana Edelen, who will attend UCLA, was named an AP Scholar with Honor for an average score at least 3.25 and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams.
- Students who scored 3 or higher on three or more AP exams were Sean Arroyo, a 2019 graduate who will attend Virginia Tech, and 2019-20 seniors Andrew Chitwood, Lynden Gilstrap, Kelley Pickurel, Jacob Tisdale and Margaret Wright.