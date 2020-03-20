Cole Abercrombie of Danville and Gareth Barnard of Ferrum have been inducted into the 2020 American Independent Music Association All-State Honor Band.
Cole, the son of Liza and Lea Abercrombie, is in eighth grade and completing his fourth school year of playing baritone. Gareth, the son of Mark Barnard and Jennifer Ayers-Barnard, is in seventh grade and is completing his second school year of playing trombone. They both participate in Carlisle School’s band program, under the direction of Tanner Odle.
The All-State Honor Band, composed of 63 student-musicians, had been scheduled to attend a three-day Honor Band Tour in April in Tennessee.
