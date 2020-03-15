When Parker Gunn was introduced to the school board last week as the new communications and community outreach coordinator for Martinsville City Public Schools, at least two members needed no introduction.
Neither did the pair vote to approve the personnel report presented after reconvening closed session on Jan. 13, when Superintendent Zebedee Talley hired Gunn to fill this newly created position.
Emily Parker and Yvonne Givens are the newest members on the board. Parker is also Gunn’s mother, and Givens is Gunn’s stepmother-in-law.
“They [the General Assembly] changed the laws so there is nothing wrong,” Talley said about the process that led to Gunn’s hiring. “He was hired according to the rules, and that is all I have to say.”
Talley said an “adjustment” was made in the current budget to accommodate the increase in payroll and the position was funded in the budget for the next fiscal year.
Gunn is paid $20 per hour and limited to "less than 32 hours per week," based on information provided by the school division.
State law, as Talley cites, did change in 2019 to allow school boards to hire relatives, but the process of Gunn’s hiring raises questions about whether the MCPS followed all the required steps specified in that new law.
Virginia law had stated that it was unlawful for the school board or the superintendent to employ someone who was the “father, mother, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law or brother-in-law of the superintendent, or of any member of the school board.
In Augusta County, Rebecca Williams applied for a teaching position in 1988, and the Augusta County School Board refused to consider her application because she was the sister-in-law of the chairman of the board.
Williams sued the board, and a trial court ruled in favor of the board. Williams appealed, and in 1994 the case went to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which affirmed the trial court’s decision with a comment that the General Assembly has restricted the authority of a school board to employ relatives of its members since 1928.
That longstanding law changed on June 10, when the hiring of a family member of the superintendent or a school board member would be allowed if it was “provided that the member certifies that he had no involvement with the hiring decision; and the superintendent certifies to the remaining members of the school board in writing that the recommendation is based upon merit and fitness and the competitive rating of the qualifications of the individual and that no member of the board had any involvement with the hiring decision.”
Talley was attending a National Conference on Education in San Diego for three days in February when he was asked about Gunn’s hiring, and he referred further questions by the Martinsville Bulletin to his executive assistant and Clerk of the Board Janie Fulcher.
Under the Freedom of Information Act the Martinsville Bulletin requested a copy of the certification from Parker and Givens that they had no involvement with the hiring decision of Gunn, but Fulcher responded for Talley and said, “The requested documentation does not exist.”
When asked for a copy of the written certification from Talley to the other members of the school board, Fulcher refused on the grounds the request was for “personnel information,” and the school system was entitled to withhold it.
The Bulletin asked for details as to when and how the written certification from Talley was distributed to the board members, and Fulcher again refused on the basis that the board is not required to share information that is conducted during their closed meeting session.
Fulcher did say an advertisement for the job was posted to the MCPS’ “Talent Ed Applicant Tracking website, where other job-related vacancies are posted.”
That advertisement states the part-time duties for the new position include serving as the key contact for public information and media relations, managing the school system’s social media and be the Webmaster over all the division and school websites.
Other duties include writing press releases, implementing community outreach activities, developing and distributing all publications and serve as the photographer for relevant school events.
Fulcher wrote that seven people applied for the job, and three were interviewed.
An evaluation matrix used to rank the candidates does not exist, according to Fulcher, and she declined to provide any of the approximately 55 pages of applicants’ interviews on the basis that it was a request for a personnel record.
Asked how Gunn found out about the job, Fulcher wrote: “I will share that Martinsville City Public Schools has no information in response to your request.”
Although Fulcher would not provide details of conversations between Talley and board members about Gunn’s applying for the job, she did write that both Parker and Givens were excluded from those discussions.
Gunn graduated from Roanoke College in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies. He worked at Ferrum College as an admissions counselor and communications coordinator, and in addition to working for MCPS, is pursuing a master’s degree in Communications with a concentration in public relations online from Purdue University since 2019.
Talley called Gunn to the podium to introduce him at last Monday’s school board meeting.
“Thank you for this opportunity,” Gunn said.
“Thank you,” Talley said. “A parent text me about how excited she was that one of our events was being streamed on Facebook.
“Thank you for using those various forms of media, and thank you for what you are doing.”
Parker and Givens smiled approvingly.
