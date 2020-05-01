Just before the pandemic-required school closure, students at Clearview Early Childhood Center learned about germs and how they can spread at the annual Cub Carnival.
Clearview students participated in hands-on activities to learn about topics including health, hygiene and fire safety, rotating among seven stations, while their parents had the opportunity to speak with representatives from health organizations and child services.
“Virginia Preschool Initiative is required to provide available comprehensive services to children and their families,” Clearview Early Childhood Center VPI Team Leader Ronnell Penn said in a release. “The Cub Carnival is a creative way we were able to do just that! Jemeisha Childress, my colleague, along with Dee Joyce from the Virginia Dental Association, were also major partners in helping plan this event.”
VPI is designed to provide quality early childhood programs for 4-year-olds.
Among organizations participating were Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Piedmont Community Services, MCPS tech and kindergarten readiness programs, Martinsville Fire and Police departments, Department of Health, Magellan, United Healthcare, Optima Health, MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Smart Beginnings MHC and Aetna Better Health of VA.
