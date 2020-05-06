Administrators from Martinsville City Schools surprised preschool teacher Beverly Keaton on Wednesday, when they recognized her as the division’s Teacher of the Year.
The ceremony took place outside of Clearview Early Childhood Center, where Keaton has taught for 15 years. Clearview Director Sheilah Williams and Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley praised Keaton’s dedication to helping children learn and grow.
“We’re really excited,” Talley said. “You’re going to represent us at the state level, and we can’t think of a better person to represent all of what we desire in terms of being a champion for students, a champion for families.”
Williams called Keaton “a very creative, enthusiastic and compassionate teacher.
“She recognizes and nurtures the individual qualities that each child possesses and strives to treat all her students with fairness, dignity, and respect,” Williams said. “Mrs. Keaton works diligently to develop a positive rapport and establish a personal connection with her students and their families, ensuring students feel safe, comfortable, and cared for. Mrs. Keaton’s dedication and commitment to education is very evident in the genuine care and concern she demonstrates as she works to instill a love for learning in her students.”
Teachers of the Year also were honored Albert Harris and Patrick Henry Elementary Schools and Martinsville Middle and High Schools. Keaton will be part of a process to name the top teacher in Virginia.
Even before she became a teacher, Keaton worked to help children and the community, Williams said. She noted Keaton had served with the police department for 12 years and was as the school D.A.R.E. officer, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, for 7 years.
As she accepted a plaque and gift basket, Keaton said, “This is a great honor. I did not expect it. I love preschool, I love the age, I love the children. They are what I do. It’s all about the children.”
Barry Nelson of Nelson Auto Group then presented Keaton with the keys to a 2020 Subaru Legacy for her to drive this summer. He has done so for the local school division teachers of the year winners for close to a decade.
Martinsville City Schools also honored Teachers of the Year from each school on Wednesday morning. They are:
Albert Harris Elementary School: Jacob Mitchell, P.E. teacher
“Mr. Mitchell creates a positive environment that is very child-oriented and focuses on building positive self-esteem through high standards and well-designed physical education instruction,” Albert Harris Principal Renee Brown said. “He teaches classes in such a manner that they are inviting and fun. Jacob is dedicated and compassionate. His ability to listen responsively to our students and staff has contributed to the respect he has earned by his colleagues.”
Patrick Henry Elementary School: Liz Lynch, STEM teacher
“Liz is a very compassionate, dedicated, and enthusiastic teacher,” Patrick Henry Principal Cameron Cooper said. “Student success and growth is at the heart of every decision she makes. Liz is constantly thinking and working to create hands-on lessons that strengthen students' understanding of abstract concepts taught in class as well as tap into their critical thinking.”
Martinsville Middle School: Alysa Stokes, eighth grade guidance counselor
“Ms. Stokes is a master school counselor who exhibits vision, passion for her students, and a strong drive to empower all students to reach their potential,” said Martinsville Middle Principal Cynthia Tarpley. “She is a gentle soul who touches the lives of so many students, whether it is supporting them through traumatic experiences, making sure their basic needs are met, or just checking in with them to make sure they have a good day. Ms. Stokes has a strong work ethic and goes above and beyond to do an outstanding job with all the tasks assigned to her.”
Martinsville High School: Daniel Sechrist, English Language Learner teacher
“Mr. Sechrist is a phenomenal teacher, a strong advocate for the families in our community who are new to our country, and more importantly, he is a strong advocate for young people,” Martinsville High Principal Aji Dixon said. “Students appreciate and respect Mr. Sechrist because he is kind, encouraging, committed to see students do well, and they know he genuinely cares about them. Mr. Sechrist has an uncanny ability to see each child’s unique contributions and talents and he uses those talents to help students find their voice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.