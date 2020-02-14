Piedmont Arts in Martinsville is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship, which provide funds for students from Martinsville or Henry County to pursue an education in the visual or performing arts at an accredited 4-year institution.
Named in honor of famed portrait artist Nick Hufford, the Hufford Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in the county who plan to pursue a degree in the visual or performing arts. Hufford scholarships of up to $1,000.
The Work Scholarship is available to rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors who graduated from a high school in Martinsville or Henry County and are currently pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited 4-year institution. Work scholarships of up to $2,000 are available.
Applicants for both scholarships will be required to attend a personal interview with the Piedmont Arts Scholarship Committee, and Work Scholarship applicants are required to audition. Applications are due by May 1 and can be found at PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquez at 276-632-3221.
Ferrum honor students
Ferrum College in Ferrum announced its academic honors for the fall semester. The president’s list is students who maintained 4.0 grade-point average, and the dean’s list is those who were at 3.5-3.99.
On the president’s list were: Jasmine Agee, Axton, Emelia Elisabeth Rose Guebert, Martinsville, Hannah King, Martinsville, Erin Elizabeth Nelson, Collinsville, Jennifer Elizabeth Stough, Stuart, Hayleigh Brooke Turner, Bassett.
On the dean’s list were: Amber Gayle Scott, Stuart, Carly Nelson, Collinsville, Reina Elvira Balderas, Axton, Caitlin Leigh Whitlow, Henry, Michelle Leigh Musick, Martinsville, Olivia Manns, Bassett, Taylor Leigh Manns, Bassett, Megan Price, Collinsville, Sierra Nicole Helton, Collinsville, Sarah Estes, Bassett, Derrasia Jamison, Collinsville, Madison Ann Wright, Stuart, Laken Ann Rorrer, Stuart, Mark Lance Davis, Axton, Samantha-Ann, Nichole Tatum, Henry, Maranda Danielle Lancaster, Henry.
Dean’s list students
- Caroline Evans and Samantha Evans from Fieldale have been named to the dean’s list at Hollins University in Roanoke. Caroline is a junior and Samantha a senior, both pursuing philosophy majors. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
- Allison Carroll, a photography major from Martinsville, is on the dean’s list at Des Moines Area Community College. That requires a 3.5 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.