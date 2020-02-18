The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Scholarship Trust is looking for applicants from the class of 2020 college at Franklin County High School who will pursue a 4-year college degree after graduating from Patrick Henry Community college or another community college.
During the program, which began in 2016, the Scholarship Trust maintains a mentor relationship with each recipient, much like the support it provides for its four-year scholarship students.
This spring the Scholarship Trust will award two of these transfer scholarships of $3,000 each while the recipient finishes a baccalaureate degree. Recipients will be chosen based on academic excellence in high school, significant extracurricular and community involvement, financial need, positive recommendations from references, essays the students submit with their applications and personal interviews.
The deadline for FCHS seniors to apply is March 17, and applications are available at https://sites.google.com/a/frco.k12.va.us/fchs-guidance/scholarships or on the SML Lions Scholarship Trust Facebook group page at www.facebook.com/groups/179794093311418/ Choose the 2020 Transfer application.dotx link on the right hand side.
For more information contact Joe Brown, club president, at smllionsscholarshiptrust@gmail.com.
Piedmont Arts scholarships open
Piedmont Arts in Martinsville is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship, which provide funds for students from Martinsville or Henry County to pursue an education in the visual or performing arts at an accredited 4-year institution.
Named in honor of famed portrait artist Nick Hufford, the Hufford Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in the county who plan to pursue a degree in the visual or performing arts. Hufford scholarships of up to $1,000.
The Work Scholarship is available to rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors who graduated from a high school in Martinsville or Henry County and are currently pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited 4-year institution. Work scholarships of up to $2,000 are available.
Applicants for both scholarships will be required to attend a personal interview with the Piedmont Arts Scholarship Committee, and Work Scholarship applicants are required to audition. Applications are due by May 1 and can be found at PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquez at 276-632-3221.
