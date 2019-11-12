An art program designed to help young people in trouble is coming to Piedmont Arts.
The gallery starting in January will host Stay Anchored Art, a series of art classes for residents of ANCHOR Commission’s group home and area youth on probation.
Youth ages 10-17 will participate in classes led by Jessie Ward, president of Lynwood Artists, and Karen Conner of the 21st Court Service Unit.
"Youth arts programs are powerful crime prevention tools,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said in a release announcing the program. “They offer safe, engaging and constructive environments for young people who lack adult supervision during non-school hours, a time when they are most vulnerable to community violence and gang recruitment.”
The goal is to help the kids “stay anchored in school and life.”
Founded in 1972 the ANCHOR (A New CHance ORganization) Commission provides outreach services that help youth find motivation for change, make informed decisions and develop effective coping skills for life changes.
“ANCHOR is excited about the partnership with Piedmont Arts to bring Stay Anchored Art classes to our group home residents,” ANCHOR Commission Director Ricky Walker said in the release. “This will provide the youth with an opportunity to explore creative opportunities and build positive self-esteem in their lives. “
Local residents earn degrees
Three students from Martinsville and Henry County have earned degrees from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university that had recent commencement programs in Cincinnati, Anaheim, Calif., Salt Lake City and Seattle.
Those from the area to graduate were:
- Erin Lawles of Collinsville, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing -- Leadership and Management (RN to MSN).
- Stephanie Agee of Fieldale, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Matthew Davis of Martinsville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Network Operations and Security degree
WGU, established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, provides degree programs in a variety of levels in business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.