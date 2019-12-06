Melany Reeves Stowe, New College Institute’s former assistant director of academics and communications, who left that post quietly about a month ago, said she is excited to begin a new job Monday with Virginia Business College in Bristol.
Virginia Business College is located on the campus of the former Virginia Intermont College, which closed in 2014, and is a private college that intends to offer a bachelor’s degree in business with seven concentration tracks, the Bristol Herald Courier reported last summer.
Chinese entrepreneur Zhiting Zang acquired the property at auction and is developing it under the aegis of his U.S. Magis International Education Center, the Herald Courier reported on Oct. 29. VBC has announced plans to start classes next summer.
Stowe said she will be the school's vice president of instruction and student services.
She and her husband, Brian Stowe, a teacher, have two sons and live in Martinsville. She said she plans to live on campus in Bristol until her family joins her at the end of the school year: “We’ll make it work for now.”
Stowe said helping teach a biotechnology class in June at NCI got her interested in teaching. In the fall she enrolled in a doctoral program at Liberty University, she said, to study educational leadership.
She said she is excited about working at Virginia Business College because “working on a college level has always been a goal.”
She said she was proud of several aspects of her 2-year stint at NCI:
- “K-through-12 outreach.” One aspect of that is getting special part-time counselors at Martinsville High School and Patrick County High School to help students who come from families without college degrees. Locally, only 17% of adults 25 and older have bachelor’s degrees or higher, Stowe said.
- NCI’s annual cybersecurity and advanced technology competitions for middle and high school students.
- The Fayette Lab on Fayette Street, across from Patrick Henry Community College’s Fab Lab. The Fayette Lab has racing simulators, a 3D printing lab with eight printers and a science lab. James Madison University had a biotechnology class there, and otherwise the lab is used by students in high school and younger and is open to the general public at times.
- “Partnerships engaging different partners like Piedmont Arts, the Reynolds Homestead, NSBE (National Society of Black Engineers), the Wendell Scott foundation and of course some higher education partnerships … with James Madison University, Radford, Old Dominion University, Virginia State University and, of course, Patrick Henry Community College.” She explained that JMU established a biotechnology course and is a partner for the kids’ cybersecurity competition; Radford started a master’s degree in social work program in the fall and cybersecurity certification; ODU gave “a variety of engineering opportunities for middle and high school students;” and VSU received teenagers attending a summer camp for “an immersive experience on campus.”
- The L.I.F.E. (Learning Is ForEver) program, which has weekly hour-long programs geared toward people ages 50 and older. The L.I.F.E. program was handled by the recently retired Ruby Jones, who “could fill a room,” Stowe said.
Stowe said 400 adults have earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees through NCI's programs since it opened. The first graduates through NCI’s partnerships were in 2007, with a class of 30, according to Bulletin reports.
A total of five NCI employees have left during the past half-year, leaving only 18 on the institution's staff directory. Stowe said she couldn't guess why so many would leave other than "pure coincidence."
Virginia Business College does not appear to have a website. Its president of Virginia Business College is Gene Couch, a former president of Virginia Highlands Community College who was directed to vacate the campus once he was under investigation by state auditors, the Washington County News reported in September.
