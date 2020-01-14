The Martinsville City Public Schools Endowment Foundation continues to have a growing impact on the lives of students, Dru Ingram, its president, told the school board on Monday night.
“We have awarded over $25,000 to our educators,” Ingram said. “We’ve been able to meet almost all grants requested. We’ve given money to the library at Albert Harris, field trips, special education, STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education], robotics and literature.”
Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons said 14 years ago the foundation awarded $1,230. “The principal is now generating $19,620 [annually],” he said.
Clemons said that, as of Sept. 30, the foundation had grown to $568,363, funded each year by the proceeds from two fundraisers.
“Our golf outing in September and our gala at NCI on Feb. 1,” Ingram said.
This year’s gala, which will be called “Winter Wonderland,” will be from 7 p.m. to 11 at New College Institute. The event includes music, dancing and a silent auction.
“Tickets are $40, and for a chair or seat it’s $50. Sponsorship tables are $500. Tickets are available from board members and school offices. A ticket includes two drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres,” Ingram said.
“If you want to donate a silent auction item, let us know.”
Said Martinsville School Superintendent Zebedee Talley Jr.: “This committee meets every year and raises a tremendous amount of money, and most of them don’t actually have children. I’m impressed by their passion, and I want to say ‘thank you.’”
The MCPS Endowment began in 2007 as a component fund of the Martinsville Area Community Foundation. There have been 105 grants awarded to date, totaling $62,819, according to Martinsville city school’s website.
Box of leftover toys
Members of the Ku-Wat Shrine Temple No. 126 presented to the school board leftover toys from their toy giveaway and free dinner last month at the Sportsman’s Charity Club in Martinsville. Chief Rabbon Randy Millner told the board his group plans to begin a scholarship fund for students.
“If they fill out the form correctly, they will get some money. It might not be much, but they will get some money,” Millner said.
MHS soccer team recognized
The Martinsville High School soccer team was recognized for finishing as state runner-up in 2019. Members of the current team and several former members who have graduated attended the recognition. Soccer Coach Pete Scouras told the board he was proud of the team.
“These guys really just did an outstanding job,” Scouras said. “We’re just going to try harder and try and do better next year.”
School board members came down and shook hands with the team members and coaches and personally congratulated them on an undefeated regular season and postseason play that ended in a 2-0 loss to Mason of Falls Church.
Future talking
Superintendent Talley told the board he and members of his staff recently attended an event in Richmond and was able to visit with Gov. Ralph Northam and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
“I think he’s going to run for president,” Talley said of McAuliffe.
“The things the governor is asking for are very favorable to us,” he said. “We met with the governor [Ralph Northam] and the first lady last week. Northam has placed more money in education than any other governor.”
Talley also said Northam told him the state was preparing to pay for technology to allow teachers to educate students through an online virtual classroom.
“There is a big push, high-dollar, and funded by the state. It will bring curriculum free to us, if we accept it,” Talley said.
