God's Pit Crew delivered on Tuesday 225 of what the group calls "Blessing Buckets," one for every classroom in Martinsville City Schools.
God's Pit Crew, based in Danville, was created in 1999 to respond to needs in crisis situations. Its "Blessing Bucket" is a 5-gallon bucket filled with essential items that are designed help a person or group deal with a crisis.
These buckets were paid for by a grant from Monograms, which has a factory in Beaver Creek Industry Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.