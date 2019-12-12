Patrick Henry Community College leaders praised a proposal from Gov. Ralph Northam to provide free tuition to community college students who meet certain income and other requirements.
In a press conference Thursday, Northam announced his biennial budget will include $145 million for the “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” or “G3” program, which would fund tuition, fees, and books for low- and middle-income students at Virginia’s two-year public institutions.
Under the governor’s plan, students who qualify for federal Pell Grants and enroll full-time in high-demand fields of study would receive an incentive grant of up to $1,000 per semester or $500 per summer term.
Pell Grant eligibility is based largely on household income and financial need. In fall 2019, 61% of curricular students at PHCC qualified for Pell, not including high schoolers in the dual enrollment program, according to figures supplied by the college.
PHCC officials said G3 would support and enhance the college’s existing financial aid options. This is the second year of the SEED program, a 3-year, $3.1 million grant from The Harvest Foundation that covers the first two years of study at PHCC for high school graduates from Martinsville and Henry County.
If the governor’s budget passes in 2020, “it will complement the SEED program and actually magnify its impact,” said PHCC President Angeline Godwin. “With Pell, SEED, G3, the PHCC Foundation and other funding partners, virtually no one in our community should have a financial barrier to securing education and training in order to get a job, a better job and a career.”
The G3 program will target students in high-growth career fields, including health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education. According to the governor’s press release, participants in these high-demand degree programs increase their wages by 60% upon program completion and double their individual state tax contributions.
Before making the budget proposal, Northam participated in a statewide workforce development tour in August and September. Many business leaders said they struggle to find the talent they need, especially in “new collar,” or middle-skill jobs, according to the release.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to get a good education and a good job, no matter who you are or how much money you have,” Gov. Northam said in the release. “This is an investment in equity and our economy—by helping Virginians get the skills they need, we’re building a world-class workforce while ensuring all Virginians can support themselves, their families, and their communities.”
Godwin confirmed that the governor’s findings are “reflective of our local region. In Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County, employers have many openings for good middle-skill jobs,” she said.
“If there are no qualified applicants for a job, though, employers aren’t able to fill the positions. While there are many people who would love to apply for these jobs, they often can’t afford the required training to become qualified. It’s a terrible catch 22. Too often, students have to choose between buying food for their families or going to class.”
To prepare for the G3 program, last year Governor Northam announced a collaborative effort to transform workforce programs offered through the Virginia Community College System. This model will equip students with skills training on day one and provide continual pathways for working adults to obtain additional credentials throughout their career.
“This large investment will help tens of thousands of Virginians earn the skills needed to fully participate in our 21st century economy,” said Glenn Dubois, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. “With the redesign of our workforce programs, we are ready to make sure all Virginians can get the right skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”
G3 would also offer financial incentives to community colleges when participating students meet certain milestones. “Performance payments” would be made when students complete 30 credit hours and when students earn an associate degree.
Northam will present his full budget proposal for the biennium on Tuesday.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
