Henry County Public Schools start its school year on Monday, and officials are reminding parents several important facts.
First, it’s important for them to complete the student online enrollment form. This process, which replaced the forms families formerly would complete, contains important information for bus routing, medical monitoring and contact information for families.
School spokesperson Monica Hatchett provide additional pieces of information for families to be aware:
- Families will receive bus routes at Back to School night, which is at noon-7 p.m. Thursday at each school.
- HCPS is introducing this year the Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports system this year “to reinforce the characteristics all students and community citizens should possess.
- HCPS again expanded its 1:1 device program to include even more grade levels.
Free lunch programs
HCPS and Martinsville City Schools announced that all their schools would be providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
The requirements are listed in the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented in 2010.
Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge.
For more information about the program, contact Marci Lexa of HCPS (mlexa@henry.k12.va.us) and Sheila Williams of MCPS (swilliams@martinsville.k12.va.us).