Officials from Henry County Schools are proposing to correct gaps in the pay scale with raises for teachers and staff in their budget request for the upcoming fiscal year.
This includes an increase of three salary steps (incremental raises based on years of service) for full-time teachers and classified staff; a 2% increase for administrators; and a 3.5% increase for bus personnel. Reading tutors, substitute teachers, and other part-time staff would also see higher hourly wages.
Increases are meant to make up for past “lean years” in which the school district did not give step increases due to budget constraints, said David Scott, assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services. This has left some teachers behind on the pay scale by thousands of dollars.
“We’ve kind of broken a promise to our teachers,” Scott said.
He and Superintendent Sandy Strayer spoke in a joint work session Tuesday evening of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and Henry County School Board.
“Giving three steps this year makes it a practical guarantee we’ll be able to bridge that gap in year two,” he told board members.
Exact budget figures were not shared in Tuesday’s meeting. Much is riding on the actions of the General Assembly during the rest of the 2020 session, but officials expressed optimism of seeing an increase in funding from the state for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1.
A bill that would allow a 1% increase in county sales tax to fund school construction and renovations is also likely to pass, said Henry County Administrator Tim Hall. House Bill 486, introduced by Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville), would allow localities including Henry County to hold a referendum on increasing the tax.
So far, the measure has passed both the House of Delegates and Senate, Hall said, and is very likely to be signed by Gov. Ralph Northam. This means county voters may see the 1% tax increase on the ballot this November.
If approved, it would infuse an estimated $4 to 5 million into the budget each year, Hall said. However, the school system is not likely to see the money until 2022.
“Nobody wants to pay more taxes, but some of your school facilities need help,” he said during the session. “This would probably be our best opportunity, and the quickest way to address these issues in a large-scale manner.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
