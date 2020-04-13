The student feeding program in Henry County Schools will be transitioning to a new format starting Wednesday, with meals available for pickup at selected schools instead of being delivered to students’ homes during the extended school closures.
This is being done to “reduce the chances of exposure to the coronavirus for our staff members and our community,” Assistant Superintendent David Scott said in an email.
Families will be able to pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, next Monday and April 22, and 24. As has been done so far, this will include a total of four meals per student: One hot entrée on the pickup day, plus two breakfasts and one deli lunch.
“While we continue to work to meet the needs of our students by providing meals and access to the school curriculum, we must also balance those needs with the health and well-being of our dedicated staff members,” Scott stated. “Providing meals to our students remains an essential function of the school system.”
After this two-week period, more changes are on the way as the school system continues to adjust and move towards its summer feeding program model, officials said.
A survey was sent to parents on April 3 to sign up and choose where they will pick up their meals. Students do not have to pick up their meals at the school they attend, officials said. If a family has students at multiple schools, they should fill out the survey and choose one (and only one) school site for pickup.
Available sites are: Axton Elementary, Bassett High School, Campbell Court Elementary, Carver Elementary, Drewry Mason Elementary, Laurel Park Middle School, Magna Vista High School, Meadow View Elementary, Mount Olivet Elementary, Rich Acres Elementary, Sanville Elementary and Stanleytown Elementary.
These schools were selected in an effort to provide the best coverage for the whole county, Scott said. At the end of the initial two-week period, the district may add or close some sites depending on demand.
Families who did not receive or respond to the survey can get on the list by calling the school site where they wish to pick up meals, Scott said.
“We want to be able to prepare enough meals for whoever comes to our schools, so it is important that families complete the survey and provide us with the names of students who will be getting their meals there,” he said. “We ask that families do not show up at a school without first either completing the survey or calling the school to have their names added to the list.”
The pick-up process will look a bit different at each school, but basically families will drive up to a check-in station where a school staff member will ask for the names of the students whose meals are being picked up, according to information from the school district. The driver will have to give specific names for all children, so the school can account for the meals being handed out.
After checking in, vehicles will proceed to a meal pickup station several car lengths away, where staff members will place bagged meals on a table. This will require someone from the vehicle to get out and collect the meals from the table and put them into the vehicle. School staff members will be wearing masks and gloves, but the district is advising them not to load the meals into other people’s vehicles for safety reasons.
This is similar to a change in meal delivery made two weeks ago by Patrick County Public Schools. Martinsville City Public Schools has been using a delivery system, but the schools were closed through Monday because of spring break. No meals were distributed then, and no changes have been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.