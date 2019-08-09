The Henry County School Board recently honored these students and teams for their accomplishments in competition.
BASSETT HIGH SCHOOL Outdoor Track 4A All Region
Devontay Ross
Aubrey Davis
Vontayvious Brim
Zay Martin
BASSETT HIGH SCHOOL Outdoor Track 4A State
Devontay Ross
Vontayvious Brim
Aubrey Davis
MAGNA VISTA FFA – Nursery/Landscape State
Tanner Roach - 1st
Zachary Wilson - 2nd
Emily Bray - 3rd
Caleb Brannock - 9th
MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Marketing Plan 2nd place State
Sydney Cruise
Claudia Phillips
Jasmyn Hamlett
MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Dairy Evaluation Senior Team State 5th place
Amber Burnette
Stevie Jenkins
Alexandra Pearson
Logan Peters
MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA -Dairy Evaluation Junior Team State
Hailey Chitwood - 4th
Cooper Owen - 10th
Wesley Dyckman - 12th
MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Employment Skills 6th place State
Hannah Moxley
MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Milk Quality and Products State 8th place
Claudia Phillips
Hailey Chitwood
Cooper Owen
Wesley Dyckman
MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Floriculture State 8th place
Carlee Ashworth
Austin Gammons
Delaney Burris
Shelby Rigney
MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Horse Hippology State 15th place
Clay Coleman
Juliana Bishop
Erica Stanley
BASSETT HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Veterinary Science State 5th place
Sadie Perry
Olivia Keaton
Connor Webber
Bailee Surber
World Language Experiences
Alayna Williams
Jennifer Murillo