The Henry County School Board recently honored these students and teams for their accomplishments in competition.

BASSETT HIGH SCHOOL Outdoor Track 4A All Region

Devontay Ross

Aubrey Davis

Vontayvious Brim

Zay Martin

BASSETT HIGH SCHOOL Outdoor Track 4A State

Devontay Ross

Vontayvious Brim

Aubrey Davis

MAGNA VISTA FFA – Nursery/Landscape State

Tanner Roach - 1st

Zachary Wilson - 2nd

Emily Bray - 3rd

Caleb Brannock - 9th

MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Marketing Plan 2nd place State

Sydney Cruise

Claudia Phillips

Jasmyn Hamlett

MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Dairy Evaluation Senior Team State 5th place

Amber Burnette

Stevie Jenkins

Alexandra Pearson

Logan Peters

MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA -Dairy Evaluation Junior Team State

Hailey Chitwood - 4th

Cooper Owen - 10th

Wesley Dyckman - 12th

MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Employment Skills 6th place State

Hannah Moxley

MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Milk Quality and Products State 8th place

Claudia Phillips

Hailey Chitwood

Cooper Owen

Wesley Dyckman

MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Floriculture State 8th place

Carlee Ashworth

Austin Gammons

Delaney Burris

Shelby Rigney

MAGNA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Horse Hippology State 15th place

Clay Coleman

Juliana Bishop

Erica Stanley

BASSETT HIGH SCHOOL FFA – Veterinary Science State 5th place

Sadie Perry

Olivia Keaton

Connor Webber

Bailee Surber

World Language Experiences

Alayna Williams

Jennifer Murillo

