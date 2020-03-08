The Henry County School Board on Thursday approved an $89 million budget for the upcoming year that includes pay increases for faculty and staff.
The preliminary spending plan reflects $4.2 million more in revenue for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1, compared to the current budget year. School officials anticipate an increase of $3 million or so in state funding. They are also requesting an additional $1.13 million in local funding from the county, for a total local ask of $20,058,738.
The school budget is not official until approved by the Henry County Board of Supervisors. Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the total county budget, including the schools, on April 28.
In addition, an estimated 65% of the district’s funding depends on the outcome of state budget negotiations in the General Assembly. Legislators were supposed to approve the budget in time to end the session Saturday, but it appears it will be extended because of unfinished business.
The good news out of Richmond for the school division, however, is that all possible budget scenarios point to more state funding.
In his presentation Thursday to the school board, Assistant Superintendent David Scott said he based state revenue figures on Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal, which indicates an increase of 5.33% from last year. The House of Delegates and state Senate have proposed even greater increases, 7.2% and 6.73%, respectively.
State basic aid, which is based on the number of students, is slated to increase from $44 million to $47 million, Scott said. However, this comes with an additional local match requirement of about $1 million.
The bad news is that efforts by state legislators to add funding for capital improvements were not successful, so construction and renovations for the upcoming year will have to come out of the existing budget. Projects planned for fiscal 2021 include renovating the G.W. Carver Elementary School kitchen and cafeteria, which is currently undergoing a feasibility study to identify costs.
In the upcoming year, school officials plan to make up gaps in the salary and wage scales that occurred during tight budget years in the past. An additional $3.7 million for instruction includes about $1 million to advance teachers three steps on the scale. Classified staff will also advance three steps, while administrators will receive a 2% increase, and bus drivers’ pay will go up by 3.5%.
School board Vice Chair Merris Stambaugh noted during budget discussions, “Since one of the biggest components of this budget is an increase in teachers’ salaries, I want to point out that this is making up for years in which we had fallen behind. We’re not doing something ‘extra’ - we’re trying to catch up.”
Said board member Francis Zehr: “We’re trying to catch up everybody.”
The budget will establish 15 full-time, benefits-eligible positions for bus drivers, which is meant to help with recruitment and retention, school officials said.
Part-time employees also will see raises. Wages for reading tutors are set to increase to $11 an hour, and substitute teachers will receive additional daily pay.
The budget also includes increased personnel expenses. The school division’s required contributions to the Virginia Retirement System will go up by about 1%, and health insurance premiums will cost the division an extra $865,000.
The district plans to add 6 teaching positions and two special education paraprofessionals to respond to fluctuations in the student population, Scott said.
