The Henry County School Board on Thursday approved three administrative positions for the 2020-2021 school year, the school district announced in a news release.
Joshua Eanes, the current assistant principal for Axton and Drewry Mason Elementary Schools, will become principal of Sanville Elementary School. He replaces Principal Elizabeth Motley, who will be taking the helm of Drewry Mason. effective July 1. Eanes has worked in Henry County as an administrator, teacher, adjunct professor and coach.
“I am honored to return to the school where I began my own education to collaborate with the teachers and learners who are working so hard to revolutionize the future of the Sanville community,” Eanes stated in the release. “Our continued work in the areas of literacy and PBIS [Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports] will lay a firm foundation for each of the Sanville scholars to meet and exceed their goals.”
Kenya Gravely has been named principal of Campbell Court Elementary. She is assistant principal at Tunstall Middle School in Pittsylvania County. She previously served as a middle school English teacher and reading specialist in Henry County before becoming a school administrator with Danville Public Schools.
“I am proud and humble to be rejoining the Henry County Public Schools family as the principal of Campbell Court,” Gravely stated in the release. ”I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead and am looking forward to working with students, parents, faculty, and community. Together, we will build a strong network of educational opportunities to serve every student in pursuing a brighter future.”
Gravely succeeds current Principal Shonna Pilson, who will be leaving Campbell Court to take on the role of coordinator of assessment and English learners for the school division. Pilson has served students as an administrator and teacher.
“I am pleased to have the opportunity to support students and staff across the division, as we strive to meet and exceed the learning goals set for our students at the state and local level,” Pilson stated in the release. “The partnership of our families as we work together to enhance the skills our students possess will ensure that all learners are prepared for a future full of success.”
Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer said in the release, “I am pleased to welcome each of these administrators to their new roles for the 2020-2021 school year. Their dedication to the growth of students will continue to propel our learners to success in all of their future endeavors.”
