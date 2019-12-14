The Henry County School Board honored outgoing member Joe DeVault on Thursday night as he retired from public education for the third time.
The meeting marked the end of DeVault’s 12 years of service as an at-large member of the school board. His three terms on the board followed a long career as a teacher and administrator in Henry County Schools, where he retired for the first time in 1997, and then as an administrator in Rockingham County, N.C. for close to a decade.
Board members presented DeVault with a plaque and resolution recognizing his “distinguished contributions,” including service as board chairman in 2013 and 2018, and his career as a teacher, coach, and principal. The resolution praised his “leadership in meeting challenges with determination and perseverance while maintaining a focus on educational excellence.”
Accepting the award with his wife of 54 years, Jerri, by his side, DeVault thanked the public “for the privilege of serving as a member of this board. I know in the next few years, there’ll be some tough decisions to be made. With the makeup of our board and school administration, I know those decisions will always be guided by what is best for our students.”
DeVault announced in May that he did not intend to seek re-election after his term ended. He will be succeeded in January by Cherie Whitlow.
The son of a school principal, DeVault began his education career in 1965 as a teacher and coach at Drewry Mason High School. He went on to serve as principal of Rich Acres Elementary, Drewry Mason, and then as the first principal of Magna Vista High School when it opened in 1988 after the consolidation of Drewry Mason and G.W. Carver high schools.
Also during the meeting Thursday, the board:
» Heard about the process of creating the 2020-21 academic calendar, which will be presented to the board for approval at its January 2020 meeting. Monica A. Hatchett, director of communications and organizational learning, presented a draft calendar that shows the first day of school as Aug. 10, a Monday, with the fall semester ending Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The calendar was created with feedback from many stakeholder groups, including school staff, Hatchett said. Most groups said they preferred that the school year begin on a Wednesday instead of a Monday, but that would force the semester to end on Dec. 22, cutting into the time that schools are traditionally closed for winter break. In a survey of Henry County staff, 1,020 people said they preferred the Aug. 10 start date, with only 96 people preferring Aug. 12. Hatchett said staff also surveyed surrounding school divisions and found that they plan to start the school year on a Monday, as well.
» Approved a contract not to exceed $40,000 to Asphalt Consultants Inc. of Salem to construct a new car rider loop connector road at Laurel Park Middle School. “Currently, the car riders line up in front of the building using a temporary plastic chain, which is difficult to maintain and creates unsafe conditions for arrival and dismissal times,” said Keith Scott, director of facilities maintenance.
» Approved the purchase of new band uniforms for Bassett and Magna Vista high schools at a cost of approximately $30,000 from DeMoulin Brothers and Company.
» Approved a $65,147 contract to Stage Sound of Roanoke to upgrade stage and auditorium lighting at both high schools.
» Heard a presentation on fiscal 2021 budget development and priorities from David Scott, Assistant Superintendent of Operations & Administrative Services.
» Approved membership of the Special Education Advisory Committee: Ashley Bagwell (President), Angela McKissick (Vice President), Zena Smith (Secretary), Emily Roop (School Board Liaison), Jeannette Hurd (School Board Liaison), Latoya Brown, Sarah Nelson, Connie Mitchell, Jerry Byrd, Kayla Looney, and Charli Deal.
» Approved granting school division employees Dec. 23 as a holiday.
» Approved the 2020-21 programs of studies for the middle and high schools. There were no major changes other than updates to the Academic and Career Plan section reflecting the implementation of Major Clarity, a software program used to develop student plans. At the high school level, the program adds cybersecurity courses offered at the Career Academy, subject to approval in the fiscal 2021 budget; adds a health sciences track for dual enrollment students taking courses at Patrick Henry Community College; and updates and changes PHCC’s course offerings for the motorsports, IDEA, and criminal justice programs.
» Reminded the board of upcoming dates: Swearing-in of new board members at the Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17; school holidays, Dec. 23-Jan. 1, 2020; regular monthly meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020; public hearing to receive input on fiscal 2021 budget priorities and budget work session, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.
