A donation from Eastman is helping Henry County Schools boost its summer feeding program.
The school district applied for and received a $10,000 grant from the Eastman Foundation to distribute extra meals to local families in need this summer. So far, 76 families and counting have received boxes of groceries, in addition to the breakfasts and lunches provided to students through the federally funded school meals program.
“That’s a huge grocery shopping receipt,” Henry County Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett said of the grant. “We are excited to be able to do this for families, and we are very grateful to Eastman for supporting this program.”
Throughout the summer, Henry County Schools makes food available for pickup twice a week at no cost to the families of children up to age 18 who live in the county, even if they do not attend county schools, Hatchett said. The existing feeding program supplies five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches.
The grant from Eastman will help fill in some of the remaining gaps for families experiencing financial hardship, she added. For example, during the school year, the Community Storehouse backpack program sends home bags of snacks for children in need to eat over the weekends when school meals are not available.
To distribute the food boxes from the Eastman Foundation grant, Hatchett said, “We took recommendations from our principals based on students who already took part in the backpack program or whose parents might be out of work right now due to the coronavirus.”
Eastman’s Martinsville site director, Steve DuVal, said the grant to Henry County Schools is one of many the Eastman Foundation has awarded to charitable organizations “for food, shelter, medical supplies and personal protective equipment for frontline workers and economic support” in the communities where the company operates.
“I’ve seen firsthand the struggles families in our community face. These are challenging times,” DuVal said. “Helping keep children fed is a small step we can take to improve the quality of life for families in the Henry County community.”
Hatchett said Henry County Schools worked closely with Stan Jarrett, the manager of Food Lion in Stanleytown, to purchase the food. Boxes included items such fruit, bread, “juice, snacks and nonperishable items kids can eat on their own. We also decided to include some meal components so that families could make dinner together, such as chicken, spaghetti, things like that, so the whole family could participate,” Hatchett said.
The perishable items were distributed to families last week. “We still have a small stock of nonperishable items left so we can provide more boxes,” she said.
Families in need who would like to receive a grocery box can contact the principal of the county school closest to them, Hatchett said.
To participate in the summer feeding program, meals are available for pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout June and July at every county school except Drewry Mason Elementary and Magna Vista High School.
Free meals are available to any child in Henry County, even if they do not attend that school, Hatchett said. This includes 18-year-olds who have graduated.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.