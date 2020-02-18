Henry County was recognized for its workforce development achievements during the past year at the recent ACT Workforce Summit in Charlotte, N.C.
Henry County was honored for completing a new set of goals to maintain its certification as an ACT Work Ready Community in an initiative that empowers states, regions and counties with data, processes and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skills gaps and quantifying the skill level of their workforce, according to a release from Henry County Public Schools.
Henry County worked with six partners from the Dan River Region Collaborative, which also includes Patrick and Pittsylvania counties, and ACT to achieve its certification/maintenance. Henry County was one of 49 communities honored.
