'I was very pleased with our school opening today. I feel that it was the best opening that we have had in the past 10 years. Students seemed happy to return to school and many parents attended and gave great support. Teachers and students were very focused on our high expectations. School board members, community leaders and law enforcement personnel greeted all students at each school. This sets the tone for an incredible year of success. This was the result of great collaboration and cooperation between students, parents, teachers, community leaders, and administrators. We are off to a great start!'
Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Zebedee Talley Jr.
'We had an awesome first day of school! Students and teachers were excited to teach and learn, and it was great to the see the excitement about the new school year.'
Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon
'The first day of school went very smoothly and it was so exciting to see how happy the students were to return to school. There were lots of hugs and smiles seen across the building this morning! We are looking forward to a great school year.'
Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper
'Albert Harris Elementary School opened perfectly today. Faculty and staff were extremely excited to welcome new students as well as our returning students. Our students greeted us with hugs and excitement from the moment they entered into the building. We are looking forward to an awesome school year full of new learning experiences.'
Albert Harris Elementary Principal Renee Brown
'We had a smooth start to the new school year! Students and staff spent most of the day getting to know each other and reviewing expectations. Everyone appeared enthusiastic and ready to learn.'
Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley
'Our first school day was awesome. Students arrived excited to be here and to show off their new backpacks. Teachers and staff were ready to greet students with smiling faces, hugs, and high-five's. We didn't have many tears from students, more tears from parents. For many of our parents this is there first experience with having a child in school so we definitely understand the tears. It was a little emotional for them. Overall, it was an excellent day, and we know that our students are off to a great start. Looking forward to a phenomenal school year.'
Director of Clearview Early Childhood Center & School Nutrition Services Sheilah W. Williams