Carlisle School has had to make many changes to accommodate its senior class this semester.
With the school’s doors closed by the coronavirus and a mandate by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, events seniors have come to anticipate either have been canceled, postponed or reworked completely. But through it all, the Chiefs’ class of 2020 has been taking the drastic changes in stride as they move forward.
Among the events canceled were an Italian Exchange program that would have sent students to Italy for spring break, the school's final play and the entire spring sports season.
The senior projects, a tradition at the school that sees students participate in an internship in their chosen fields of study, then do a presentation for a panel and audience, have been adapted to just interviews, a material product and a digital writing portfolio, with presentations that the students will film on their own.
The school’s Decision Day, when students decorate shirts with the logo and colors of where they plan to attend college, also will now be done virtually. Carlisle will, however, hold a signing ceremony for seniors who have yet to sign their letters of intent for college athletics. That will be held on Tuesday with a virtual component to go along with the signings.
The three big events Carlisle hasn’t cancelled are prom, the senior closing ceremony and graduation. The school’s Resource Development and Marketing Director Jennifer Doss said Wednesday prom has been postponed indefinitely, but administrators are “holding out hope” to find a later date.
They are also waiting to secure a date for graduation and the senior ceremony at which special awards and accolades for scholarships are presented. The ceremony will be streamed on social media and made into a video for out-of-town family and loved ones.
Carlisle has 28 seniors set to graduate this May.
“Carlisle has a rich tradition,” Doss said. “Our graduation ceremony is a very beautiful experience for our students, and I think it’s unique what we do at our graduation. We’re excited that we’re going to be able to continue having this event for our students.”
Moving on
Carlisle Director of College Counseling Susan Aaron said Wednesday more than $5 million in total scholarship offers have been made to the school's seniors this year. Aaron said she is in daily contact with colleges ironing out more details about scholarships, and she is telling students that more offers could come their way because so many schools across the country are having to make changes to their incoming freshman class.
“Wait lists and deferrals are being re-looked at, and even some of the ones who were denied could go back and be offered a position, is what I’m getting from colleges and conversations with counselors,” Aaron said. “For most students in the area, my suggestion to their families would be is if you have a deferral, a deferment, or even a denial, reach out to that college right now because so many students financially are going to have to take a gap year or choose a college closer to home or a less expensive option if their parents have lost their job or income source.
"Reach out to any of those schools that you still have a great interest in because they are losing those students and also opening up those lines of communication, but they’re also waiting to hear from those students that really want to be there.”
Facing adversity
A good portion of Carlisle’s seniors have been there since elementary school, making their bond a deep one. Even the ones who just started for high school have assimilated into the class easily.
So although what they are enduring hurts, those students know they can lean on each other in tough times.
“Something about our class that I really kind of admire is, obviously, this is really unfortunate and we’re sad to have missed so many things, but a lot of people are handling it and handling it with grace,” senior class president Jacob Tisdale said. “They’re smiling, laughing, a lot of memes being made about this which is kind of funny. … Our class has a unique way of persevering and handling obstacles, and I’m really proud of our attitude as we go about it, because it could be one of complaining and dejection but we’re really pushing forward which I really admire about my class.”
Tisdale will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall, with hopes to study media studies or communications and become a journalist.
Fellow senior Olivia Aaron, the school's SCA president, said the students are still staying connected and trying to maintain their bond. They’ve been video chatting and doing drive-bys at people’s houses for their birthdays.
Olivia Aaron will be attending Roanoke College in the fall to study environmental science with hopes of going into environmental law.
“We’re a very close class, and a few of the teachers have actually expressed to us something about our class that kind of sums everything up,” she said. “They told us that if this were to happen to any class, it’s good that it happened to ours, because we’re such a strong class, and we know how to work together and persevere and push through all of the hard obstacles. So it did sadly happen to our class but we‘re still going very strong and ending our senior year on a good note.”
Walking across the stage
Susan Aaron is Olivia’s mom, so not only does she see this year’s senior class as her students, but she has a unique perspective of what the students are going through. She said it has been devastating to see what they have lost, but through it all their perseverance is the reason the school wants to make sure their final semester is special, even if it’s from afar.
“Things that seem little to us are huge to them, and it was huge to us when we were that age,” Susan Aaron said. “The importance of honoring them, for me, is that I see the need for us to keep as much normality as possible because students worldwide dedicate thousands of hours, months and years to pursuing that one moment when they get to walk across that stage to be handed their diploma and graduate from high school.
“And it’s a very formal affair and special affair at Carlisle, with a lot of pomp and circumstance, and it needs to be that way. To not be able to experience that graduation would be such a disappointment. They realize and have said to me and teachers throughout our school that in the great scheme of things, them not getting to graduate ... there are so many worse tragedies that are occurring because of this pandemic. But I believe this is their moment. Some of these kids have been at Carlisle since they were two years old, and I think we should try our best to honor them with this moment.”
