On April 18, the Martinsville City Public Schools' Twitter account posted a photo of the scoreboard in the basketball gym showing all 20s.
It was a small gesture meant to honor and celebrate the Martinsville High School class of 2020, a class that had the final three months of their high school careers cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools throughout our area have had or are planning other similar gestures, both big and small, to make sure this year's seniors know they're not forgotten as they finish their high school careers at home. Maybe you saw the photos earlier this week of the surprise reception for seniors at Patrick County High School.
Aji Dixon, principal at Martinsville High School, said this week the school is committed to doing everything in its power to honor this year's senior class. Martinsville's prom was scheduled for this weekend, and although there hasn't been any make-up date for that or graduation, Dixon said administrators are making sure both events are held at some point, even if it has to be done in the summer or early fall.
In the meantime, Dixon said the school plans to run three seniors' names per day on the sign in front of the school and post senior spotlights for each student on social media pages. The school also will have yard signs for each senior to put in front of their homes that will be distributed in the coming weeks.
Another idea Dixon said is every Friday night they plan to put 2020 on the football scoreboard for students to drive by and see. They're still looking to implement a few more options, too, as the school year winds down.
"It's been a difficult time for all the young people in our community, as well as it has been for everybody," Dixon said. "A lot of stuff has been out of our control, of course, but we're going to do what we can to not shortchange them and their high school experience. Anything that we can possibly do within the parameters of these guidelines we've been given we're going to do."
Surprises in Henry
Henry County schools will have similar signs of recognition, some of which they're planning to keep as surprises for the students starting as early as next week.
Students at Bassett and Magna Vista High School picked up their caps and gowns and yearbooks, and they've been encouraged to post photos of themselves on social media. HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said the school division will host a virtual graduation on each high school's previously scheduled graduation dates - May 22 at 7 p.m. for Magna Vista and May 23 at 9 a.m. for BHS, both of which will be shared on local cable and social media.
Magna Vista band director Kevin Lewis and athletic director John Gibbs have been posting senior spotlights for each student on social media pages as well.
Bassett has been posting virtual tributes to their seniors on various social media channels, and will have thank you gifts from the community for each one. They will also hold a virtual senior week in May, incorporating parents, teachers, and faculty from not only Bassett but also various feeder schools in the area.
Bassett co-senior sponsor Penny Decker, who also teaches English at the school, said beginning the first Friday in May the school will turn on the stadium lights every Friday night from 8-10, and post motivational quotes on the school sign as another way to honor the seniors.
'Born to tragedy'
These are small gestures, Decker said, to show the school cares about each senior as they go on their way in life.
"This senior class, they were born into tragedy. They were born into 9/11 and they've gone all through school and the thing they look most forward to has been ripped from their hands," Decker said. "And some of these students, honestly, don't get recognized for a lot of things. They're not out there on the football field or basketball or the soccer field and they're not in a lot of clubs but when they're up on that stage getting their diploma, that's the one thing that they have. So they deserve all that we can give them and so much more because they've worked hard for it.
"So even though it may seem like it's been ripped out of their hands we're not going to let that happen."
Decker said it was "important beyond measure" to honor the seniors in any way they can, because "we would not have been Bassett High School for the last four years if it was not for them."
"We don't want them to walk away and not know how special they are to us," she said. "How close they are in our hearts and how we hope they take us with them and how we will definitely take them with us. And we're going to let them know that."
More plans in Patrick
Patrick County held a special event for their seniors on Wednesday, which was also a surprise to the students. The students were told they could drive up to the school to pick up their caps and gowns, but were greeted in the parking lot by their parents and teachers, who decorated the outside of the school and area with congratulatory signs and balloons.
The students also drove past individual signs with their senior photos on them, which will also be at the school for graduation.
Patrick County Principal Trey Cox and senior sponsor Emily Burton both said the school hopes to have a graduation ceremony for the students once stay-at-home mandates are lifted.
"They have all worked really hard, they've put in a lot of effort. The teachers have worked hard to get them here, and we need to do something that's special for them," said Burton, who is also a special ed teacher at the school. "Most of them are sad that they're missing out on activities like Carowinds [theme park in Charlotte, N.C.] and Sportslanes and honors banquet and yearbook-signing day and the senior picnic and all that stuff, but they are hopeful that we will get to do prom and graduation later in the summer if they lift the ban."
Senior year of high school brings so many lasting memories, and each local school has its own traditions. While students are missing out on so much, local officials are trying their best to make these months feel as normal as possible.
"Honoring our seniors this year is consistent with what we've always done," Dixon said. "Trying to just honor our students and the milestones they got to. They earned it. They earned the right to be honored and they've earned the right to this moment. And through no fault of their own this moment is kind of derailed for a moment...but our young people are resilient, they're strong, they're persistent, they're determined.
"In doing so, I think we say, 'You probably have had to deal with some kind of adversity and you stuck it through. What you do now is what you're going have to continue to do later on in life, but you have the recipe, you know what it takes, you've already done it.' So we're going to continue to recognize that."
