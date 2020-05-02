Magna Vista Principal Charles Byrd (back) pretends to pose with MVHS senior Allison Burnette, while maintaining social distance, after placing sign in front of Burnette's house honoring her upcoming graduation.
Magna Vista principal Charles Byrd (left) places a sign at the home of TaQuari Brim (right) to honor Brim's upcoming high school graduation.
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Magna Vista principal Charles Byrd knocks at the door of an MVHS senior to place a sign in their home honoring their upcoming high school graduation.
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Magna Vista principal Charles Byrd (left) places a sign MVHS senior Greyson Tinch's front yard to honor Tinch's upcoming graduation.
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Magna Vista senior LeeAnna Ferguson (left) poses with MVHS teacher Beth Lawson after a sign was placed at Ferguson's home honoring her upcoming high school graduation.
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Magna Vista senior TaQuari Brim poses with a sign placed at his home to honor his upcoming high school graduation.
Magna Vista High School Principal Charles Byrd pulled up to one of his senior’s homes Friday greeted by nothing by smiles.
One parent poked her head out of her truck and said “It’s so good to see you,” to Byrd as he placed a sign in the family’s front yard.
Byrd and six other teachers and administrators from Magna Vista went to all 276 homes of the school’s 2020 class to place signs in their yards to honor the students’ upcoming high school graduation, their senior years thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The signs were a surprise to the students, and Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said HCPS partnered with Ridgeway Signs to have to the signs made.
The signs read “Home of a Magna Vista Senior Class of 2020”.
Byrd said there was a lot of interest from teachers who wanted to be a part of the deliveries.
“It’s been uplifting for us as educators to be able to see our children,” Byrd said. “To get to see their faces and the smiles on their faces when they see the sign, it’s been really nice.”
Byrd believed the school was able to keep the signs as a surprise to some degree. They had communicated to families they would be paying everyone a visit.
Henry County has other events planned to honor its 2020 seniors. On Friday night Bassett High School turned the lights on at the school’s football stadium from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and put all 20s on the scoreboard.
Both high schools have also been posting the names of seniors on the marquees in front of the school, and posting tributes on various social media channels.
Although the canceled school year has been tough for students and teachers alike, having a chance to see each other again and offer seniors a small gesture was a bright spot for all involved.
“When you’re an educator you get your energy from the students and when they’re not around it’s hard for us,” Byrd said. “We’re just so proud of their resilience and their ability to adapt and the positive attitudes they have.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
